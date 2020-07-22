19 Kids and Counting

Josh Duggar sued by porn star for assault during sexual encounter

Here’s what happened on the Duggar-inspired episode of 'SVU'

Law & Order SVU Duggar episode recap: Patrimonial Burden

Duggar sisters to star in some TLC specials

Josh Duggar checks into rehab following Ashley Madison scandal

'19 Kids and Counting' canceled by TLC

19 Kids and Counting canceled following Josh Duggar child molestation scandal

TLC has also announced a one-hour documentary which will 'include Jill and Jessa and other survivors and families that have been affected by abuse'
Duggar sisters: 'Life goes on' if show ends

Duggar sisters comment on possibility of 19 Kids & Counting cancellation

Duggars on Fox News talk Josh's 'improper touch'

The Duggars in Fox News interview: Josh's improper touching was 'not rape or anything like that'

'19 Kids and Counting' off Hulu

19 Kids and Counting is no longer streaming on Hulu

'19 Kids and Counting' spin-off?

19 Kids and Counting spinoff may be in the works

Duggars spoofed by Funny or Die

Funny or Die parodies the Duggars in new sketch

'19 Kids & Counting' nix: Hulu exec says...

Hulu: 19 Kids & Counting pulled after discussions with TLC

'19 Kids and Counting' advertisers exit

19 Kids and Counting loses advertisers

Josh Duggar: Incest joke from 2008 resurfaces after molestation claims

