1492: The Conquest of Paradise

Most Recent

The Talented Mr. Ridley

The Talented Mr. Ridley

GREAT SCOTT! THE OSCAR-NOMINATED DIRECTOR LOOKS BACK AT THE HIGHS AND LOWS OF A BRILLIANT CAREER
Read More
1492: Conquest of Paradise;Christopher Columbus: The Discovery

1492: Conquest of Paradise;Christopher Columbus: The Discovery

Two Christopher Columbus epics sink fast
Read More
Parents' guide: October 1992

Parents' guide: October 1992

From ''Captain Ron'' to ''The Mighty Ducks,'' we recommend kids' movies and videos
Read More
1492: The Conquest of Paradise

1492: The Conquest of Paradise

Read More
Coming to America

Coming to America

We go behind the scenes of ''1492: Conquest of Paradise'' as Ridley Scott and Gerard Depardieu re-create Columbus' exploits
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com