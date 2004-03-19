13 Going on 30

Most Recent

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo get all mushy over their 13 Going on 30 reunion in The Adam Project
"It kind of feels like Jenna and Matty were married all this time," Garner says.
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have a 13 Going on 30 reunion: 'Reconnecting with an old pal'
13 Going on 30 star Christa Allen recreates film scene made famous by Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner celebrates 13 Going on 30 anniversary with sweet tribute to her 'slumber party crew'
How the 13 Going on 30 team made 'Thriller' into an epic rom-com moment
Ariana Grande drops 'thank u, next' music video inspired by Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, more
Advertisement

More 13 Going on 30

13 Going on 30 Broadway musical in the works
Judy Greer talks 'Arrested Development,' '13 Going on 30,' 'The Descendants,' 'The Wedding Planner,' and more...
The 'Married' actress looks back at her most memorable roles.
So you woke up in someone else's body...
13 Going on 30
Bauble Head is the Trend Of The Week
''Van Helsing'' slays Olsens at the box office
13 Going on 30

All 13 Going on 30

''13 Going on 30'' is one of the 10 movies we can't wait to see in early 2004
Article // March 19, 2004
Clown College
Article // March 05, 2004
13 Going on 30
Article // February 17, 2004
See Jennifer Garner on her summer vacation
Article // July 02, 2003
Jennifer Garner, Diane Lane, and other casting news
Article // June 13, 2002
Robert Downey Jr. gets rehab instead of jail
Article // July 19, 2001
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com