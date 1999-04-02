10 Things I Hate About You

Most Recent

Joseph Gordon-Levitt shares sweet throwback photo for '10 Things I Hate About You' anniversary

Joseph Gordon-Levitt shares sweet throwback photo for 10 Things I Hate About You anniversary

Read More
10 things that are so '90s in '10 Things I Hate About You'

10 things that are so '90s in 10 Things I Hate About You

Read More
Julia Stiles looks back at her romantic comedies

Julia Stiles looks back at her romantic comedies

Read More
'10 Things I Hate About You' composer reveals Joseph Gordon-Levitt helped score a scene

10 Things I Hate About You composer reveals the scene Joseph Gordon-Levitt helped score

Read More
The Stratford sisters' house from '10 Things I Hate About You' is on sale

The Stratford sisters' house from 10 Things I Hate About You is on sale

Read More
Gabrielle Union shares adorable '10 Things I Hate About You' throwback pic

Gabrielle Union shares adorable 10 Things I Hate About You throwback cast pic

There's a lot to love about this photo of Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and more
Read More

More 10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You

Read More
The best teen Shakespeare and classic lit movies

The best teen Shakespeare and classic lit movies

Why you should forget ''She's the Man'' and rent ''Clueless''
Read More
10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You

Read More
10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You

Read More
10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You

Read More
'The Matrix' rejuvenates the box office with a record-breaking gross

'The Matrix' rejuvenates the box office with a record-breaking gross

Read More

All 10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You

Article // April 02, 1999
Read More
Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt talk about teensploitation

Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt talk about teensploitation

Article // April 01, 1999
Read More
Julia Stiles wins the Shakespeare trifecta

Julia Stiles wins the Shakespeare trifecta

Article // March 26, 1999
Read More
Shakespeare is hot in Hollywood

Shakespeare is hot in Hollywood

Article // February 12, 1999
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com