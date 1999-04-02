Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Most Recent
Joseph Gordon-Levitt shares sweet throwback photo for '10 Things I Hate About You' anniversary
Joseph Gordon-Levitt shares sweet throwback photo for
10 Things I Hate About You
anniversary
10 things that are so '90s in '10 Things I Hate About You'
10 things that are so '90s in
10 Things I Hate About You
Julia Stiles looks back at her romantic comedies
Julia Stiles looks back at her romantic comedies
'10 Things I Hate About You' composer reveals Joseph Gordon-Levitt helped score a scene
10 Things I Hate About You
composer reveals the scene Joseph Gordon-Levitt helped score
The Stratford sisters' house from '10 Things I Hate About You' is on sale
The Stratford sisters' house from
10 Things I Hate About You
is on sale
Gabrielle Union shares adorable '10 Things I Hate About You' throwback pic
Gabrielle Union shares adorable
10 Things I Hate About You
throwback cast pic
There's a lot to love about this photo of Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and more
More 10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You
The best teen Shakespeare and classic lit movies
The best teen Shakespeare and classic lit movies
Why you should forget ''She's the Man'' and rent ''Clueless''
10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You
'The Matrix' rejuvenates the box office with a record-breaking gross
'The Matrix' rejuvenates the box office with a record-breaking gross
All 10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You
Article
//
April 02, 1999
Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt talk about teensploitation
Article
April 01, 1999
Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt talk about teensploitation
Article
//
April 01, 1999
Julia Stiles wins the Shakespeare trifecta
Julia Stiles wins the Shakespeare trifecta
Article
//
March 26, 1999
Shakespeare is hot in Hollywood
Shakespeare is hot in Hollywood
Article
//
February 12, 1999
