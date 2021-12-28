Coronavirus

The Late Show cancels more tapings as Stephen Colbert has possible 'recurrence of COVID'
"Worst. Sequel. Ever."
Stephen Colbert postpones Late Show for a week to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman — and because he has COVID
The host jokingly blamed his frequent guest-slash-foil for having to go on hiatus until May 2.
Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be attending the Oscars after his wife tests positive for COVID
The songwriter is nominated for Best Original Song, and could become the youngest person to get the coveted EGOT on Sunday.
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, postpones Las Vegas tour date
The show has been rescheduled for June 28.
Rockmond Dunbar files discrimination lawsuit against Disney over 9-1-1 firing
The '9-1-1' star was written off the series in November after he requested medical and religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Coachella and Stagecoach festivals drop all COVID precautions for 2022
Coachella and Stagecoach are walking back all of their COVID restrictions ahead of this year's festivals.
James Blunt offers his music to New Zealand authorities to disperse anti-vaccine protesters
"You're Beautiful" has joined the company of songs like "Baby Shark" and "Let It Go."
Run the World star Andrea Bordeaux exits series over vaccine mandate
The actress parted ways with the Starz comedy after production required the season 2 cast to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Spotify to remove Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum, SiriusXM to revive artist's channel
To Kill a Mockingbird and Bob Dylan musical halt production on Broadway amid coronavirus spike
Fox delays Susan Sarandon drama Monarch to fall, citing 'profound impact' of COVID-19
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway's The Music Man after recovering from COVID-19
The Late Late Show will be off the air for 'next few days' as James Corden tests positive for COVID-19

The late-night host announced the news on Thursday, revealing that he's vaccinated, boosted, and feels "completely fine."

The Music Man cancels shows til January after Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19
Theater // December 28, 2021
Another round of COVID cancellations: How pop culture is being shut down or delayed again
News // December 17, 2021
General Hospital ousts fan fave Steve Burton
TV // November 23, 2021
General Hospital says goodbye to Ingo Rademacher
TV // November 23, 2021
Cheryl Burke cleared to return to Dancing With the Stars ballroom after COVID quarantine
TV // October 07, 2021
Hollywood crews are poised to strike over brutal working conditions: Here's what you should know
Movies // October 01, 2021
Chaos at The View as hosts exit mid-episode after positive COVID tests with Kamala Harris on set
TV // September 24, 2021
Chris Rock tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans to be vaccinated: 'Trust me, you don't want this'
Celebrity // September 19, 2021
Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator reveals what would've happened if Bruce Willis had a cameo
TV // September 17, 2021
Jeff Bridges reveals his cancer is 'in remission'
Movies // September 13, 2021
Top Gun: Maverick becomes first tentpole to eject from 2021 amid Delta surge
Movies // September 01, 2021
Offspring drummer says he's been ousted from band because he won't get COVID-19 vaccine
Music // August 03, 2021
The Masked Singer season 6 continues production amid 12 positive COVID-19 cases
TV // August 02, 2021
COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for all casts and key crew on Netflix's U.S. productions
Movies // July 29, 2021
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon resumes filming after production shutdown
TV // July 21, 2021
Bridgerton pauses season 2 filming indefinitely after two positive COVID tests on set
TV // July 17, 2021
Watch Olivia Rodrigo explain #ManCrushMonday to Dr. Fauci while reading fan tweets
TV // July 16, 2021
Mission: Impossible 7 filming halted over positive COVID-19 test months after Tom Cruise rant
Movies // June 03, 2021
Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco employee for anti-mask rant
TV // May 17, 2021
Real Time taping scrapped as Bill Maher tests positive for COVID-19
TV // May 13, 2021
Jennifer Lopez welcomes mom to sing their version of 'Sweet Caroline' at VAX LIVE concert
Music // May 03, 2021
Why Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride trimmed its runtime
Movies // April 29, 2021
Burning Man festival canceled again amid coronavirus pandemic
Concerts // April 28, 2021
Mick Jagger bemoans life under lockdown and mocks anti-vaxxers in surprise new song with Dave Grohl
Music // April 13, 2021
Godzilla vs. Kong smashes pandemic box office record with $28 million in 3 days
Movies // April 03, 2021
