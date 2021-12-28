Coronavirus

The Late Show cancels more tapings as Stephen Colbert has possible 'recurrence of COVID'
"Worst. Sequel. Ever."
Stephen Colbert postpones Late Show for a week to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman — and because he has COVID
The host jokingly blamed his frequent guest-slash-foil for having to go on hiatus until May 2.
Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be attending the Oscars after his wife tests positive for COVID
The songwriter is nominated for Best Original Song, and could become the youngest person to get the coveted EGOT on Sunday.
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, postpones Las Vegas tour date
The show has been rescheduled for June 28.
Rockmond Dunbar files discrimination lawsuit against Disney over 9-1-1 firing
The '9-1-1' star was written off the series in November after he requested medical and religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Coachella and Stagecoach festivals drop all COVID precautions for 2022
Coachella and Stagecoach are walking back all of their COVID restrictions ahead of this year's festivals.