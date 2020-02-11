JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The room was on fire at the University of New Hampshire as the Strokes rocked out for 7,500 Bernie Sanders supporters at a rally Monday night.

The band debuted two new songs, “Bad Decisions” and “At the Door,” and played some old favorites and covers at the raucous campaign event in Durham, N.H. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sunflower Bean, Cynthia Nixon, and Dr. Cornel West also took the stage.

Before closing the show with their 2001 song “New York City Cops,” the group’s frontman, Julian Casablancas, wearing a suit emblazoned with comic-book sound effects, announced that their new album is coming out April 10. Earlier in the week, the band posted a silent video teasing what appears to be the record’s title, The New Abnormal.

While the quintet did a live performance of “Bad Decisions,” a classic-sounding Strokes tune filled with their signature guitar riffs, they debuted the synthy “At the Door” via an animated video. They also covered the Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House” and played hits like “Someday” and “Hard to Explain.”

In a statement issued before the performance, Casablancas said of their decision to play at the event, “We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, and trustworthy patriot — and fellow native New Yorker. As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

The Strokes aren’t the only band providing a soundtrack to Senator Sanders’ presidential campaign. Bon Iver performed at a Sanders rally in Clive, Iowa, on Jan. 31, and Vampire Weekend played the following night in Cedar Rapids.

While the Strokes released an EP titled Future Present Past in 2016, their most recent full-length studio album came back in 2013 with Comedown Machine. They debuted two other new songs at live shows over the past year, “The Adults Are Talking” and “Ode to the Mets.”

Watch their rally performance at the Whittemore Center Arena below:

