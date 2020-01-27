Congratulations: You’ve hit the RuPaul’s Drag Race jackpot.

EW has a musical sneak peek at the Emmy-winning reality TV franchise’s first Las Vegas residency with the exclusive reveal of an original song lifted from the upcoming live show at the Flamingo resort.

Co-written by RuPaul, Tom Campbell, and recording artist Leland, the track above (titled “Losing Is the New Winning”) serves as the residency’s closing number, and is one of four all-new songs composed specifically for the production. Various queens from Drag Race history — namely a revolving door of cast members — including Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa “Vanjie” Matteo, and Yvie Oddly — will lip-sync to the tunes (as well as RuPaul’s hit songs from the past 11 seasons of Drag Race) throughout the show.

“I can’t wait for everyone to get their first taste of the eleganza extravaganza that is RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! First stop: Flamingo Vegas. Next stop: Broadway!” RuPaul said of the release in a press statement, while Leland — who’s appeared on the Drag Race TV series as a music mentor — added that the performance has “taken all the elements that people love about the musical numbers in the TV show and expanded on it for the stage.”

RuPaul and Jamal Sims (Aladdin, Step Up, When the Beat Drops) directed the show, which was also produced by Drag Race production company World of Wonder in collaboration with Voss Events.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live kicks off Thursday, Jan. 30 and runs through August, while season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Drag Race premieres Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Listen to EW’s exclusive reveal of “Losing Is the New Winning” above. Tickets are available here.

