Eagles to play Hotel California front-to-back on 2020 tour

They can check out anytime they like, but the Eagles can never seem to leave the legacy of Hotel California.

Hot on the heels of a trio of sold-out shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have announced that they will be playing their classic 1976 album in its entirety on a 2020 tour.

The band, now comprising Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey (son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey) and country superstar Vince Gill, announced dates across the U.S. including pairs of shows in Atlanta, New York, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. (See a full list of tour dates below.)

The concerts will include the Hotel California set — bolstered by an accompanying orchestra and choir — followed by a lengthy greatest-hits set with a brief intermission between, following the template of the Las Vegas performances.

Saturday’s show in Sin City was spectacular, greatly enhanced by orchestra, choir, and horns throughout both the first set as well as songs later in the night. Frey and Gill, who were dynamite additions from the jump, have settled even more deeply into their roles, and the whole enterprise had a sense of renewed lift with Henley, Walsh, and Schmit all in great voice. (Henley in particular continues to impress with the notes he is still able to nail in his upper register.) It bodes very well for the tour that the packed crowd was singing along as loudly to deeper album cuts like the exquisitely desolate ballad “Wasted Time” and Walsh’s wistful “Pretty Maids All in a Row” as to big hits like “Life in the Fast Lane” and the famous title track.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.

Hotel California 2020 tour dates:

Friday, Feb. 7: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

Saturday, Feb. 8: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

Friday, Feb. 14: New York, N.Y. (Madison Square Garden)

Saturday, Feb. 15: New York, N.Y. (Madison Square Garden)

Saturday, Feb. 29: Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Arena)

Sunday, March 1: Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Arena)

Friday, March 6: Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)

Saturday, March 7: Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)

Saturday, April 11: San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center)

Sunday, April 12: San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center)

Friday, April 17: Inglewood, Calif. (The Forum)

Saturday, April 18: Inglewood, Calif. (The Forum)

Related content: