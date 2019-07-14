Ringo Starr surprises crowd during Paul McCartney's final tour stop

Image zoom Twitter.com/@ringostarrmusic

Paul McCartney fans enjoyed a fab treat Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. During the final show of his Freshen Up tour, the legendary rocker decided if he was gonna get by, he needed a little help from his friends.

The joy of playing with my Peace and Love brother! ✌️☮️ #FreshenUpTour @ringostarrmusic pic.twitter.com/kr52tP6Qj2 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 14, 2019

During the encore, McCartney surprised the crowd by introducing “The one and only Ringo Starr!” As the audience lost its collective mind, the ever-amiable drummer ambled onstage and offered his customary “peace and love” greeting before settling in behind a kit to help McCartney and his ace band power through “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and “Helter Skelter.” Next month, will mark 53 years since the band played their second to last concert ever at the ballpark. The pair last performed together publicly on a CBS Beatles tribute in 2014.

I had a great night last night love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🥦🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/WwJTzuvouI — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) July 14, 2019

Eagles/James Gang guitar ace Joe Walsh also materialized his grin intact and fingers at the ready to add some six-string sizzle to the night-closing “The End” from Abbey Road. McCartney tweeted a photo of the two cheekily captioned “Meet the Beagles!”

During the course of the epic show — chock full of Beatles/Wings/solo Macca hits as well as songs from his latest album Egypt Station— McCartney, 77, also paid tribute to The Beatles who are no longer with us in two interludes that have become a staple of his concerts. George Harrison’s homage came with a version of “Something” that McCartney began on a ukulele given to him by Harrison and the gentle “Here Today,” all about telling people you love them while you still can, was dedicated to John Lennon. The night’s most poignant moment came when McCartney made a point to say to Starr, “I love you, man.”

Several fans shared moments from the unforgettable set to social media.

Ok Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr play Sgt. Pepper at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Osuk8RtJ2g — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) July 14, 2019

Still not recovered from being in the presence of two Beatles playing together again last night. pic.twitter.com/HQVSbkVJQZ — Matt DeGroot (@mattdegroot) July 14, 2019

