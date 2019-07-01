Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Oh honey, Miley Cyrus‘ll do anything for you… even transform into her Black Mirror alter ego on stage.

The She Is Coming singer had a few surprises during her concert at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. this weekend, one of which was strutting out on stage as Ashley O, her character from the Black Mirror season 5 episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too.”

With a bedazzled cap, sparkling thigh-highs, and a pinkish-purple wig, Cyrus performed “On a Roll,” the song that’s a little too catchy for comfort considering the inspiration behind the Ashley O story.

“We were discussing the rise of holographic versions of artists — Prince and Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse,” Black Mirror producer Charlie Booker told EW of the episode. “It’s notable these people often pass away in extremely tragic circumstances. They’ve been chewed up by the fame industry and now they’re being resurrected. It’s extremely ghoulish. And we were thinking of A.I. too — what if you could program something that could write like John Lennon?”

But Cyrus’ performance wasn’t anywhere near as bleak as Black Mirror. The 26-year-old seemed to have a blast ruling the stage.

Ashley O joined @MileyCyrus on stage at #Glastonbury2019, and we could not believe it! 😱😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/zmmC2kEHcW — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 30, 2019

Also during her Glastonbury set, Cyrus performed a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black,” and brought out Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X to sing “Old Town Road.”

This comes after Cyrus recently debuted the new theme song for the Charlie’s Angels movie that she recorded with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey.

