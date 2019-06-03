Madonna to perform at New York City Pride

Madame X is heading to New York City Pride.

Worldwide superstar and LGBTQ activist Madonna announced Monday she will perform a set on Pride Island as part of the city’s WorldPride celebration, taking the stage on Sunday, June 30 to close out the event.

According to Pride Island’s website, the 60-year-old will take the stage in Manhattan at Hudson River Park’s Pier 97 for a “couple” of songs as the two-day celebration’s final act.

Other artists slated to perform at Pride Island include Grace Jones, Teyana Taylor, Kim Petras, Amara La Negra, Johnny Dynell, Abel, Morabito, and Brazilian drag artist Pabllo Vittar.

“For once the rumours are true…. Madame ❌ is coming to Pride Island!” Madonna posted on Instagram alongside a video of herself dancing on a beach while draped in a rainbow flag. “I’ll be on Pride Island, where I was born!” she continues in the clip.

Launched in 2000 in Rome, WorldPride is an annual international celebration of LGBTQ culture hosted by a new city each year. New York City’s festivities will honor the 50th anniversary of the June 28, 1969 Stonewall riots — a monumental public uprising against LGBTQ discrimination that ultimately laid the foundation for the gay liberation movement.

Madonna’s upcoming album Madame X — preceded by singles “Medellín” and “Crave” — is scheduled for release on Friday, June 14. Madonna previously promoted the album with a globally televised performance at the 2019 Eurovision song contest in Israel. The performance made headlines for its inclusion of background dancers embracing while wearing jackets bearing the Israeli and Palestinian flags.

Following Madame X‘s release, the pop icon will embark on an intimate theater tour across several cities around the world, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London, and Paris throughout 2020.

For more information on Pride Island’s lineup of performers, head to the event’s website here.

