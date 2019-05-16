Image zoom Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

Mick Jagger is going back on the road following his medical recovery.

On Thursday, the Rolling Stones announced the newly rescheduled concert dates for their No Filter tour after they were postponed in March due to their frontman undergoing a “medical treatment.”

“We are delighted to announce the new US and Canada tour dates today!” the band announced. “All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in, starting at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st and including a brand new date in New Orleans!”

The North American leg will pick up on June 21 in Chicago before capping it off in Miami on Aug. 31.

Doctors advised Jagger, 75, in March that he couldn’t go on tour at the time due to “medical treatment.” The circumstance was, according to reports from Billboard and Rolling Stone, a heart valve surgery. He announced in April that he was “feeling much better” and “on the mend.”

This Wednesday, Jagger then shared a video of him back in a rehearsal space, dancing in front of a mirror as proof of his bounce back.

“Tickets sold for the original date will be honored – fans DO NOT need to exchange their tickets,” the Stones clarified in a series of tweets, regarding previously purchased tickets for the original canceled concerts. “Those who cannot attend the re-scheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account. For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets, once they have been transferred back.”

“Tickets for New Orleans will go on general sale Friday May 31, at 10am (local time),” they added. “The pre-sale for the Rolling Stones mailing list will run from 10am on Wednesday May 29 to 10pm on Thursday May 30 (local time).”

See the full tour dates below:

June 21: Chicago, IL

June 25: Chicago, IL

June 29: Burl’s Creek, ON

July 3: Washington, D.C.

July 7: Foxboro, MA

July 14: New Orleans, LA

July 19: Jacksonville, FL

July 23: Philadelphia, PA

July 27: Houston, TX

Aug. 1: E. Rutherford, NJ

Aug. 5: E. Rutherford, NJ

Aug. 10: Denver, CO

Aug. 14: Seattle, WA

Aug. 18: Santa Clara, CA

Aug. 22: Pasadena, CA

Aug. 26: Glendale, AZ

Aug. 31: Miami, FL

