Madonna announces intimate Madame X theater tour

Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, and a touring showgirl.

Madonna announced Monday she will take her new album’s titular, multi-hyphenate persona on the road this fall for an intimate concert series drastically different from any traveling concert series she’s fronted before.

Following its parent album’s June 14 worldwide bow, the Madame X Tour kicks off its initial three-city run this fall at New York City’s BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, where Madonna will headline seven shows at the intimate theater. She will then travel to Illinois for four performances at the Chicago Theatre, while the tour’s first leg will conclude after five nights at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Additional dates are expected to be announced for smaller venues in Las Vegas (Caesars Palace), Boston (Boch Center Wang Theatre), Philadelphia (The Met), Miami (Fillmore), Lisbon (Coliseum), London (Palladium), and Paris (Grand Rex) through 2020.

In anticipation of Madame X, Madonna released her Maluma collaboration “Medellín” — which she performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards last week — as the first single from the 15-song LP on April 17. She later released the album’s first promotional track, “I Rise,” last Friday, with a handful of other preview songs scheduled for release in the weeks ahead (including “Crave,” featuring Swae Lee, on Friday, and the Quavo-assisted “Future” on May 17).

Madame ❌ is excited to announce she is going on tour! 🎯 A theatre tour!! 👠 💃🏾🎤! This Fall. #jonasakerlund @diplo pic.twitter.com/LR7W4LqXYj — Madonna (@Madonna) May 6, 2019

Billed as a celebration of Madonna’s “career-long affair with Latin music and culture,” Madame X reunites the 60-year-old with her Confessions on a Dancefloor and American Life producer, Mirwais, in addition to featuring songs written and produced by Mike Dean and Diplo.

Fans will be able to request tickets for the Madame X Tour (scaled between $60 and $760 per seat, with 10 tickets set aside for $10 for select fans registered on Madonna’s website) starting now through May 10 at Madonna.LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have special access to tickets by submitting their requests through the same link.

Check out the first round of Madame X Tour dates below.

Sept. 12 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 14 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 15 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 17 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 19 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 21 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 22 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 14 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 16 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 17 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

