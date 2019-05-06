Lil Wayne and Blink-182 are teaming up for new tour

This year has so far seen multiple musicians announce team-up tours; Bush and Live are joining forces for a 25th anniversary tour, while Billy Idol and Bryan Adams will also be playing a few dates together. The latest? On Monday, Live Nation announced that it would be putting on a massive summer tour featuring both Blink-182 and Lil Wayne.
If this multi-genre collaboration between the iconic rapper and the beloved rock band sounds like a musical mash-up straight out of a Girl Talk album…well, just watch the tour announcement video, in which Lil Wayne and Blink-182 create an organic mash-up of their songs “A Milli” and “What’s My Age Again?”
Check out the tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. local time on Live Nation’s website.
blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 North American Tour Dates:
June 27 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
June 29 — Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre
June 30 — Atlantic City, NJ — Vans Warped Tour*
July 1 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 3 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 5 — Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium
July 6 — Burgettstown, PA — KeyBank Pavilion
July 7 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage*
July 9 — Holmdel, NJ — P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*
July 10 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
July 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 — Bangor, ME — Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 16 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
July 17 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 20 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 23 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 — West Palm Beach, FL — Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 26 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 29 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place
July 31 — Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 1 — Austin, TX — Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 2 — Dallas, TX — The Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 4 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center*
Aug. 5 — Phoenix, AZ — Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 7 — San Diego, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum
Aug. 27 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 — Portland, OR — Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Aug. 31 — Seattle, WA — White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center
Sept. 6 — Wichita, KS — Hartman Arena*
Sept. 7 — Council Bluffs, IA — Stir Cove*
Sept. 08 — Kansas City, MO — Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Sept. 10 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 13 — Chicago, IL — Riot Fest*
Sept. 14 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
* = Blink-182 only
