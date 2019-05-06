Lil Wayne and Blink-182 are teaming up for new tour

This year has so far seen multiple musicians announce team-up tours; Bush and Live are joining forces for a 25th anniversary tour, while Billy Idol and Bryan Adams will also be playing a few dates together. The latest? On Monday, Live Nation announced that it would be putting on a massive summer tour featuring both Blink-182 and Lil Wayne.

If this multi-genre collaboration between the iconic rapper and the beloved rock band sounds like a musical mash-up straight out of a Girl Talk album…well, just watch the tour announcement video, in which Lil Wayne and Blink-182 create an organic mash-up of their songs “A Milli” and “What’s My Age Again?”

Check out the tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. local time on Live Nation’s website.

blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 North American Tour Dates:

June 27 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

June 29 — Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre

June 30 — Atlantic City, NJ — Vans Warped Tour*

July 1 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 3 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 5 — Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium

July 6 — Burgettstown, PA — KeyBank Pavilion

July 7 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage*

July 9 — Holmdel, NJ — P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

July 10 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

July 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 — Bangor, ME — Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 16 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

July 17 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 20 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 — West Palm Beach, FL — Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 26 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 29 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

July 31 — Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 1 — Austin, TX — Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 2 — Dallas, TX — The Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 4 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center*

Aug. 5 — Phoenix, AZ — Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 7 — San Diego, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

Aug. 27 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 — Portland, OR — Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 31 — Seattle, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

Sept. 6 — Wichita, KS — Hartman Arena*

Sept. 7 — Council Bluffs, IA — Stir Cove*

Sept. 08 — Kansas City, MO — Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 13 — Chicago, IL — Riot Fest*

Sept. 14 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

* = Blink-182 only

