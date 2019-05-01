Jonas Brothers announce first North American tour in 10 years

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road!

On Wednesday, the band announced they will embark on a North American tour this summer, — their first time on the road together in a decade! — bringing special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. The Happiness Begins Tour will stop off in 40 cities during its run, kicking off in Miami, FL on August 7 and passing through Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA on October 20.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again!” said the band in a statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

The trio’s comeback album Happiness Begins is set for release on June 7. After a six-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers returned to the scene earlier this year with the will-get-stuck-in-your-head-for-days bop “Sucker” which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. They followed up the lead single’s success (more than 445 million global streams to date) with the similarly catchy “Cool.”

The American Airlines Mastercard Presale for tour tickets begins Tuesday, May 7 at 10 am at LiveNation.com, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10.

See the full list of tour dates below:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Miami, FL

Friday, August 9, 2019 Orlando, FL

Saturday, August 10, 2019 Tampa, FL

Monday, August 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Raleigh, NC

Thursday, August 15, 2019 Washington, DC

Saturday, August 17, 2019 Boston, MA

Sunday, August 18, 2019 Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Uncasville, CT

Friday, August 23, 2019 Toronto, ON

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Buffalo, NY

Thursday, August 29, 2019 New York, NY

Saturday, August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday, September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH

Saturday, September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI

Sunday, September 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN

Friday, September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO

Monday, September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI

Thursday, September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL

Sunday, September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX

Thursday, September 26, 2019 Houston, TX

Friday, September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX

Sunday, September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Denver, CO

Thursday, October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA

Friday, October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC

Saturday, October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA

Sunday, October 13, 2019 Portland, OR

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA

Thursday, October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA

Friday, October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, October 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA

Related content: