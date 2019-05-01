Jonas Brothers announce first North American tour in 10 years

By Ruth Kinane
May 01, 2019 at 12:38 PM EDT
The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road!

On Wednesday, the band announced they will embark on a North American tour this summer, — their first time on the road together in a decade! — bringing special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. The Happiness Begins Tour will stop off in 40 cities during its run, kicking off in Miami, FL on August 7 and passing through Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA on October 20.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again!” said the band in a statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

The trio’s comeback album Happiness Begins is set for release on June 7. After a six-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers returned to the scene earlier this year with the will-get-stuck-in-your-head-for-days bop “Sucker” which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. They followed up the lead single’s success (more than 445 million global streams to date) with the similarly catchy “Cool.”

The American Airlines Mastercard Presale for tour tickets begins Tuesday, May 7 at 10 am at LiveNation.com, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10.

See the full list of tour dates below:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019              Miami, FL
Friday, August 9, 2019                       Orlando, FL
Saturday, August 10, 2019                 Tampa, FL
Monday, August 12, 2019                  Atlanta, GA
Wednesday, August 14, 2019            Raleigh, NC
Thursday, August 15, 2019                Washington, DC
Saturday, August 17, 2019                 Boston, MA
Sunday, August 18, 2019                   Philadelphia, PA
Wednesday, August 21, 2019            Uncasville, CT
Friday, August 23, 2019                     Toronto, ON
Tuesday, August 27, 2019                 Buffalo, NY
Thursday, August 29, 2019                New York, NY
Saturday, August 31, 2019                 Hershey, PA
Tuesday, September 3, 2019             Pittsburgh, PA
Thursday, September 5, 2019            Columbus, OH
Saturday, September 7, 2019            Detroit, MI
Sunday, September 8, 2019               Grand Rapids, MI
Tuesday, September 10, 2019           Nashville, TN
Friday, September 13, 2019               Indianapolis, IN
Saturday, September 14, 2019          St. Louis, MO
Monday, September 16, 2019            St. Paul, MN
Tuesday, September 17, 2019           Milwaukee, WI
Thursday, September 19, 2019          Chicago, IL
Sunday, September 22, 2019             Kansas City, MO
Wednesday, September 25, 2019      Dallas, TX
Thursday, September 26, 2019          Houston, TX
Friday, September 27, 2019               San Antonio, TX
Sunday, September 29, 2019             Tulsa, OK
Tuesday, October 1, 2019                  Denver, CO
Thursday, October 3, 2019                 Salt Lake City, UT
Saturday, October 5, 2019                 Phoenix, AZ
Sunday, October 6, 2019                   Anaheim, CA
Tuesday, October 8, 2019                  San Francisco, CA
Friday, October 11, 2019                    Vancouver, BC
Saturday, October 12, 2019               Tacoma, WA
Sunday, October 13, 2019                 Portland, OR
Tuesday, October 15, 2019                Sacramento, CA
Thursday, October 17, 2019               San Diego, CA
Friday, October 18, 2019                    Las Vegas, NV
Sunday, October 20, 2019                 Los Angeles, CA

