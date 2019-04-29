Billy Idol and Bryan Adams team up for new tour

Image zoom Steve Jennings/WireImage; Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Two rock icons will soon be in the same place at the same time — or, rather, many places at the same. Bryan Adams and Billy Idol are going on tour together this summer through eight American cities, starting in New Hampshire and ending in Virginia.

This will be the first time Adams and Idol have ever played together on stage. Such team-up tours might be getting more common; last month, ’90s alt-rock icons Bush and Live announced they would be embarking on a joint tour as well.

Idol was an early architect of the sound, style, and fury of punk rock, made iconic in songs like “Rebel Yell,” “Dancing With Myself, and “White Wedding.” Adams is a singer-songwriter best known for hits like “Summer of ’69.”

Tickets for the co-headlining tour will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation’s website. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday at 10 p.m.

Bryan Adams and Billy Idol Co-Headline Tour 2019 Dates:

Aug. 1 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 4 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 6 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 7 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 9 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 10 – Homdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

