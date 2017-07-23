Stranger Things Season 2: Breaking Down That Haunting Trailer
Strange things are afoot in Hawkins, Indiana, where Will (Noah Schnapp) is back from the Upside Down — although the Upside Down hasn't really left him. Ahead, we break down Stranger Things' Halloween-themed, "Thriller"-soundtracked season 2 trailer, available to view here. The show returns to Netflix Oct. 27.
Spider-Monster: Homecoming
Arcades are all fun and games until you're pulled away from the screen by a vision of a giant, spider-like monster as Will is here. This creature isn't quite as horrifying as season 1's Demogorgon but still isn't something that you necessarily want to run into on the street. Plus, this is a wide shot — who knows what terrors a close-up of it would hold?
Mom's (Still) Worried
Just because Will's back doesn't mean Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is done being a Concerned Mom this season, as proven by the I'm-never-taking-my-paranoid-eyes-off-you-again look she's giving her son in this glimpse at a hospital scene. When Will returned at the end of season 1, it seemed like he might be keeping his Upside Down-inspired problems a secret, but the electrodes here hint he wasn't able to hide some things for long.
You're on Candid Camera
So, guess Mom's not the only one watching him. Yikes.
The Upside of Looking Down
One moment a box (read: a Ghostbusters trap, likely a prop from the boys' Halloween costumes) is shaking; the next, its top has been popped open, leaving the kids looking shocked as they stare inside. Is it a portal to the Upside Down? Is it Eleven? Is it Christmas lights? Who's to say?
Where's Steve?
Last we saw of Nancy (Natalia Dyer), she was snuggling with Steve (Joe Keery) — decked out in a Christmas sweater — after gifting Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) a new camera. Looks like Nancy and Jonathan are adventuring sans Steve though, meaning that the love triangle is still very much a, well, triangle.
There's Steve!
Speaking of Steve, here he is, having a blast. Life is cool for Steve. Good for you, Steve.
There's a Box of Tissues to Your Right, Nancy
And here Nancy is, having... a cry on the toilet. Life is not cool for Nancy.
Calling MoMA
Everyone expresses trauma in different ways. For Will, that way is apparently furiously scribbling on pieces of paper until he's created a puzzle of sorts resembling a monster. Children drawing: never not creepy. (See also: The Returned, The Ring, etc.)
He's Baaa-aaack
Coloring can only protect you for so long. Season 2 will evidently take us back to where it all started, with Will battling it out in the eerie Upside Down.
Officer Flashlight
But at least Hopper (David Harbour) is around to help! "Hopper gets to do some really thrilling, sexy things in season 2," the actor teased during the Comic-Con panel Saturday. He was joking, but if risking your life to save a little kid isn't thrilling and sexy, then what is?
Demogorgonbusters
Finn Wolfhard told EW that his character, Mike, is devastated after Eleven's departure, that he avoids adventure and "just kind of goes to school and does his own things, kind of a loner." Fortunately for us (but maybe unfortunately for him), he goes back to "his old ways" with time.
Nancy's Not the Only One Who Needs a Tissue
Oh, so this is why Will returned to his old ways.
She's a Survivor
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) didn't die: She's been hanging out in the Upside Down, likely trying to escape. Girl's gotta get her waffles.
Reaching Out
Success! Eleven breaks through to the real world — though, because this is TV, it's probably happening just as Mike is wading around in the dangerous Upside Down looking for her.
With that, the season 2 trailer concludes with the sound of a man's menacing laughter. And no, Barb does not make an appearance. Let Barb go. It's time.
