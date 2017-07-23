Stranger Things Season 2: Breaking Down That Haunting Trailer

By Ariana Bacle July 22, 2017 at 10:03 PM EDT

1 of 15

'Stranger Things': Breaking down the new trailer

Credit: Netflix

Strange things are afoot in Hawkins, Indiana, where Will (Noah Schnapp) is back from the Upside Down — although the Upside Down hasn't really left him. Ahead, we break down Stranger Things' Halloween-themed, "Thriller"-soundtracked season 2 trailer, available to view here. The show returns to Netflix Oct. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Spider-Monster: Homecoming

Credit: Netflix

Arcades are all fun and games until you're pulled away from the screen by a vision of a giant, spider-like monster as Will is here. This creature isn't quite as horrifying as season 1's Demogorgon but still isn't something that you necessarily want to run into on the street. Plus, this is a wide shot — who knows what terrors a close-up of it would hold?

3 of 15

Mom's (Still) Worried

Credit: Netflix

Just because Will's back doesn't mean Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is done being a Concerned Mom this season, as proven by the I'm-never-taking-my-paranoid-eyes-off-you-again look she's giving her son in this glimpse at a hospital scene. When Will returned at the end of season 1, it seemed like he might be keeping his Upside Down-inspired problems a secret, but the electrodes here hint he wasn't able to hide some things for long.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

You're on Candid Camera

Credit: Netflix

So, guess Mom's not the only one watching him. Yikes.

Advertisement

5 of 15

The Upside of Looking Down

Credit: Netflix

One moment a box (read: a Ghostbusters trap, likely a prop from the boys' Halloween costumes) is shaking; the next, its top has been popped open, leaving the kids looking shocked as they stare inside. Is it a portal to the Upside Down? Is it Eleven? Is it Christmas lights? Who's to say?

6 of 15

Where's Steve?

Credit: Netflix

Last we saw of Nancy (Natalia Dyer), she was snuggling with Steve (Joe Keery) — decked out in a Christmas sweater — after gifting Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) a new camera. Looks like Nancy and Jonathan are adventuring sans Steve though, meaning that the love triangle is still very much a, well, triangle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

There's Steve!

Credit: Netflix

Speaking of Steve, here he is, having a blast. Life is cool for Steve. Good for you, Steve.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

There's a Box of Tissues to Your Right, Nancy

Credit: Netflix

And here Nancy is, having... a cry on the toilet. Life is not cool for Nancy.

Advertisement

9 of 15

Calling MoMA

Credit: Netflix

Everyone expresses trauma in different ways. For Will, that way is apparently furiously scribbling on pieces of paper until he's created a puzzle of sorts resembling a monster. Children drawing: never not creepy. (See also: The Returned, The Ring, etc.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

He's Baaa-aaack

Credit: Netflix

Coloring can only protect you for so long. Season 2 will evidently take us back to where it all started, with Will battling it out in the eerie Upside Down.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Officer Flashlight

Credit: Netflix

But at least Hopper (David Harbour) is around to help! "Hopper gets to do some really thrilling, sexy things in season 2," the actor teased during the Comic-Con panel Saturday. He was joking, but if risking your life to save a little kid isn't thrilling and sexy, then what is?

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Demogorgonbusters

Credit: Netflix

Finn Wolfhard told EW that his character, Mike, is devastated after Eleven's departure, that he avoids adventure and "just kind of goes to school and does his own things, kind of a loner." Fortunately for us (but maybe unfortunately for him), he goes back to "his old ways" with time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Nancy's Not the Only One Who Needs a Tissue

Credit: Netflix

Oh, so this is why Will returned to his old ways.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

She's a Survivor

Credit: Netflix

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) didn't die: She's been hanging out in the Upside Down, likely trying to escape. Girl's gotta get her waffles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Reaching Out

Credit: Netflix

Success! Eleven breaks through to the real world — though, because this is TV, it's probably happening just as Mike is wading around in the dangerous Upside Down looking for her.

With that, the season 2 trailer concludes with the sound of a man's menacing laughter. And no, Barb does not make an appearance. Let Barb go. It's time.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix Oct. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next