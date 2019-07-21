Check out all the stars at Marvel's huge Comic-Con 2019 panel

Marvel Studios announced tons of exciting new projects featuring your favorite stars during its Comic-Con panel.
By Chris Cosgrove
July 20, 2019 at 09:49 PM EDT

1 of 22

The cast of The Eternals

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
2 of 22

Angelina Jolie

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

3 of 22

Richard Madden

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
4 of 22

Salma Hayek

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
5 of 22

Kumail Nanjiani

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

6 of 22

Don Lee

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
7 of 22

Scarlett Johansson

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
8 of 22

Florence Pugh, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Scarlett Johansson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
9 of 22

Natalie Portman

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
10 of 22

Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
11 of 22

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
12 of 22

Kevin Feige and Mahershala Ali

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
13 of 22

Simu Liu

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
14 of 22

Tom Hiddleston

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
15 of 22

Florence Pugh, O. T. Fagbenle, Cate Shortland, and Rachel Weisz 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
16 of 22

Benedict Cumberbatch

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
17 of 22

Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, and Teyonah Parris

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
18 of 22

Lauren Ridloff

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
19 of 22

Jeremy Renner

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
20 of 22

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
21 of 22

David Harbour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
