See the best special edition toys coming to San Diego Comic-Con

By Caroline Tew
June 18, 2019 at 09:46 PM EDT

1 of 10

John Hammond from Jurrasic Park

More than 25 years since Richard Attenborough starred as John Hammond in the original Jurrasic Park, he is all but forgotten. The action figure of the man who started it all comes with his signature cane as well as a dino hatching from its egg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

WWE "Macho Man" Randy Savage

Mattel

Remember those bizarre Slim Jim commercials from the ’90s? This action figure commemorates the late WWE wrestler Randy Savage in his iconic outfit from the ads complete with Slim Jim packaging.

3 of 10

Characters from The Big Bang Theory dressed as DC Superheroes

Funko

This isn’t the first time the group has dressed up (remember that episode where all the guys showed up as the Flash?) but for this year’s exclusive SDCC Funko Pop! collection the gang figured it out: Howard is Batman, Leonard is the Green Lantern, Raj is Aquaman, Sheldon is the Flash, and Penny is, of course, Wonder Woman

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

The shark from Jaws eating Quint

Funko

It’s been 44 years since the iconic Steven Speilberg movie was released, but the horrifying moment when Quint slides into the jaws of the shark remains a haunting memory, and now this Funko Pop! figurine somehow manages to make it adorable as well.

Advertisement

5 of 10

The Strange Lives of Batman Multipack

Mattel

This collection includes four unique Batman figurines, each signifying a different era of the comic’s history. Rainbow Batman, Zebra Batman, and Negative Batman are all included alongside the classic Silver Age Batman for this well-rounded and colorful set.

6 of 10

Darth Vader, Prototype Edition

Hasbro

The Star Wars villain gets a retro, and colorful, look for this special edition. What color is your Darth Vader

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Michelangelo as Batman

DC Collectibles

After Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was released earlier this year, it’s only fitting that the Turtles very own Michelangelo gets to be one of the many Batman figures released at SDCC. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Fawkes from Harry Potter

Funko

Ever trustworthy and highly symbolic, Dumbledore’s phoenix is one of the newest additions to the Funko Pop! Harry Potter collection. 

Advertisement

9 of 10

Masters of the Universe's He-Man & Prince Adam

Mattel

Including both Prince Adam and his alter ego, He-Man, this is everything a Masters of the Universe fan needs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Events

All Topics in Events

Advertisement
EDIT POST