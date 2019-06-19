John Hammond from Jurrasic Park
More than 25 years since Richard Attenborough starred as John Hammond in the original Jurrasic Park, he is all but forgotten. The action figure of the man who started it all comes with his signature cane as well as a dino hatching from its egg.
WWE "Macho Man" Randy Savage
Remember those bizarre Slim Jim commercials from the ’90s? This action figure commemorates the late WWE wrestler Randy Savage in his iconic outfit from the ads complete with Slim Jim packaging.
Characters from The Big Bang Theory dressed as DC Superheroes
This isn’t the first time the group has dressed up (remember that episode where all the guys showed up as the Flash?) but for this year’s exclusive SDCC Funko Pop! collection the gang figured it out: Howard is Batman, Leonard is the Green Lantern, Raj is Aquaman, Sheldon is the Flash, and Penny is, of course, Wonder Woman.
The shark from Jaws eating Quint
It’s been 44 years since the iconic Steven Speilberg movie was released, but the horrifying moment when Quint slides into the jaws of the shark remains a haunting memory, and now this Funko Pop! figurine somehow manages to make it adorable as well.
The Strange Lives of Batman Multipack
This collection includes four unique Batman figurines, each signifying a different era of the comic’s history. Rainbow Batman, Zebra Batman, and Negative Batman are all included alongside the classic Silver Age Batman for this well-rounded and colorful set.
Darth Vader, Prototype Edition
The Star Wars villain gets a retro, and colorful, look for this special edition. What color is your Darth Vader?
Michelangelo as Batman
After Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was released earlier this year, it’s only fitting that the Turtles very own Michelangelo gets to be one of the many Batman figures released at SDCC.
Fawkes from Harry Potter
Ever trustworthy and highly symbolic, Dumbledore’s phoenix is one of the newest additions to the Funko Pop! Harry Potter collection.
Masters of the Universe's He-Man & Prince Adam
Including both Prince Adam and his alter ego, He-Man, this is everything a Masters of the Universe fan needs.