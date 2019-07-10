The Losers' Club reunites in exclusive photos from It Chapter Two

Exclusive It Chapter Two photos
Pennywise is back to terrify the now grown-up Losers’ Club in in It Chapter Two (out Sept. 6), starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, among others. Read the story behind the film in EW’s special Comic-Con issue and keep clicking to check out exclusive images from the much-anticipated horror sequel.
The Losers reunite
The Losers’ Club — James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, and Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom — reconvenes in Derry 27 years after facing off against Pennywise, who was beaten but not destroyed at the end of 2017’s It.
Jessica Chastain, Isaiah Mustafa, and Jay Ryan
They’re brought together by Mike (played by Mustafa), who is the one member of the Losers’ Club who still lives in Derry and needs the help of his childhood pals for a repeat match against the killer clown. “He’s trying to figure out what the hell’s going on in this town and what he can do to put an end to this cycle,” says Mustafa. “It’s an obsession for him.”
Bill Hader and James McAvoy
All the other members of the Losers’ Club, including Richie (Hader) and Bill (McAvoy), don’t remember the traumatic events of their childhood. “When you leave Derry, something happens where you forget it all,” says McAvoy. “I think it’s like a [power] of Pennywise’s. Because if everybody could remember what he gets up to every 27 years through history, we’d go, ‘Hey, Derry’s really f—ed up, we should do something about that. We should send in the f—ing Army!”
Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise
Pennywise is definitely not clowning around in It Chapter Two. “He’s scarier and he’s angrier,” notes BSkarsgård. “There’s a couple of very brutal things in the film.”
The It kids
Director Andy Muschietti gathered the young actors who played the Losers in the first film (pictured: Chosen Jacobs, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, and Jeremy Ray Taylor) for scenes in It Chapter Two depicting the recovered memories of the adult characters.
