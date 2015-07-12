Comic-Con 2015, Day 3: Fans Wore WHAT?!
Stormtrooper in a tutu, Hip Hop Deadpool, Austin Powers and Fembots, more we saw in San Diego
Batman and the Joker
Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Raphael
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Storm
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Lorne (''Angel'')
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Gizmoduck (''Duck Tales'')
Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Henchman 21 (''Venture Bros'')
Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Megaman
Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CraveOnline
Laser focused...
Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CraveOnline
Boba Fett
Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CraveOnline
Austin Powers and Fembots
Credit: Tonya Wise/Invision/AP
Hip Hop Deadpool
Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic
Arnim Zola
Credit: Tonya Wise/Invision/AP
''Hannibal'' panel Q&A
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Lady Galdriel
Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Lady Vader with Lucy, Maleficent
Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Stormtrooper Tutu
Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
The Bride (''Kill Bill'')
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty
Magneto, Rogue, Scarlet Witch, Captain America
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Ryu
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Ash vs Evil Dead
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Han Solo
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Darth Vader
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
He-Man
Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Rick Grimes
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Zombie
Credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Coma the Doof Warrior, ''Mad Max: Fury Road''
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
''Mad Max: Fury Road'' kids
Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Furiosa and Mad Max
Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Yoga Hosers
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Rule 34 Snow White
Credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Power Rangers
Credit: Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Saban Brands
Lady Sif and Thor
Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
