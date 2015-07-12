Comic-Con 2015, Day 3: Fans Wore WHAT?!

Stormtrooper in a tutu, Hip Hop Deadpool, Austin Powers and Fembots, more we saw in San Diego

By EW Staff July 12, 2015 at 12:49 PM EDT

1 of 32

Batman and the Joker

Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
2 of 32

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Raphael

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

3 of 32

Storm

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
4 of 32

Lorne (''Angel'')

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
5 of 32

Gizmoduck (''Duck Tales'')

Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images

6 of 32

Henchman 21 (''Venture Bros'')

Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
7 of 32

Megaman

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CraveOnline
8 of 32

Laser focused...

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CraveOnline
9 of 32

Boba Fett

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CraveOnline
10 of 32

Austin Powers and Fembots

Credit: Tonya Wise/Invision/AP
11 of 32

Hip Hop Deadpool

Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic
12 of 32

Arnim Zola

Credit: Tonya Wise/Invision/AP
13 of 32

''Hannibal'' panel Q&A

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
14 of 32

Lady Galdriel

Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
15 of 32

Lady Vader with Lucy, Maleficent

Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
16 of 32

Stormtrooper Tutu

Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
17 of 32

The Bride (''Kill Bill'')

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty
18 of 32

Magneto, Rogue, Scarlet Witch, Captain America

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
19 of 32

Ryu

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
20 of 32

Ash vs Evil Dead

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
21 of 32

Han Solo

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
22 of 32

Darth Vader

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
23 of 32

He-Man

Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
24 of 32

Rick Grimes

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
25 of 32

Zombie

Credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images
26 of 32

Coma the Doof Warrior, ''Mad Max: Fury Road''

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
27 of 32

''Mad Max: Fury Road'' kids

Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
28 of 32

Furiosa and Mad Max

Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
29 of 32

Yoga Hosers

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
30 of 32

Rule 34 Snow White

Credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images
31 of 32

Power Rangers

Credit: Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Saban Brands
32 of 32

Lady Sif and Thor

Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
By EW Staff