Exclusive first portraits of The Eternals cast

By EW Staff
July 21, 2019 at 02:50 PM EDT

The Eternals

Eric Ray Davidson for EW

Marvel Studios announced the cast of The Eternals during a star-studded San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday nigth. The film — set for release on Nov. 6, 2020 — features Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Click through to see exclusive portraits of the cast at EW’s photo studio taken just after the panel announcement.

Angelina Jolie

Eric Ray Davidson for EW

Angelina Jolie joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thena. “I’m so excited to be here,” Jolie said during Marvel’s panel. “I’m training. I am thrilled.”

Richard Madden

Eric Ray Davidson for EW

Game of Thrones vet and Bodyguard star Richard Madden plays Icarus in the upcoming Marvel film. Madden described the plot during the Comic-Con panel: “The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants.”

Kumail Nanjiani

Eric Ray Davidson for EW

Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo in the film helmed by The Rider director Chloe Zhao.

Lauren Ridloff

Eric Ray Davidson for EW

The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Ridloff portrays Makkari in the movie, which has already started filming in London.

Brian Tyree Henry

Eric Ray Davidson for EW

Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry plays Phastos in The Eternals, which director Zhao said is “about this group of incredible immortals, but through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human and humanity on our time on this planet.”

Don Lee

Eric Ray Davidson for EW

Train to Busan star Don Lee takes on the role of Gilgamesh in the film.

Lia McHugh

Eric Ray Davidson for EW

American Woman’s Lia McHugh stars as Sprite.

