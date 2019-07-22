The cast of Black Widow
O. T. Fagbenle, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour took a break from shooting to give audiences more details about the long-awaited solo film for the original Avengers member.
After the Marvel Comic-Con 2019 panel, the Black Widow stars provided EW with some exclusive scoops about what we can expect from the prequel movie, due out May 1, 2020.
Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff
With the film set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Johansson promises we’ll see a different Natasha than the one in past MCU films. “When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”
David Harbour portrays Alexei Shostakov
Harbour’s character is also known as the Red Guardian, Russia’s answer to Captain America. “In a way, he’s a super-soldier, but he’s also a very complicated guy. He has a lot of flaws, a lot of idiosyncrasies. It’s a very rich character” Harbour told EW.
Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova
Comic-Con attendees were treated to a fight scene between Black Widow and Pugh’s character Yelena Belova, described as a sister figure to the superspy.
O. T. Fagbenle plays Mason
Fagbenle describes his character Mason as “a fixer,” who comes from Natasha’s past and is “kind of into her.” “It’s a bit of a complex relationship with Natasha because obviously, ostensibly we have this kind of business transaction, but I think there’s a little romantic frisson,” Fagbenle told EW.
Rachel Weisz steps into the role of Malena
Weisz described her character Malena to EW as “quite a seasoned spy and assassin,” who has “been cycled through the Black Widow Red Room [program] five times at this point in her life.” She also plays a key part in a top-secret experiment within the film.