O. T. Fagbenle, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour took a break from shooting to give audiences more details about the long-awaited solo film for the original Avengers member.

After the Marvel Comic-Con 2019 panel, the Black Widow stars provided EW with some exclusive scoops about what we can expect from the prequel movie, due out May 1, 2020.