See exclusive portraits of the Arrowverse stars from EW's cover shoot

“[When] they offered me the job [on Arrow], if they had said, ‘Yeah, you can have the job, but you have to pay us $5,000 per episode just to be in the show’ I would’ve been like, ‘Yeah, okay. Sure, I’ll do that,'” says Amell of landing the role of a lifetime as Oliver Queen in 2012. “Arrow was the most important thing in my entire life by a wide margin. And then I got married, and it became the co-most important thing in my life. Then my wife and I had [our daughter], and Arrow dropped to number three, but I f–ing care a lot about it. I really, really do. I think about it all the time.”