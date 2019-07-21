Comic-Con 2019: See exclusive photos from the buzziest movies, shows, and more

The Witcher
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is giving fans all the fantasy, sci-fi, and superhero content they can handle — and EW has a ton of exclusive images and info, like this photo of Henry Cavill as Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher. Click through the gallery ahead for more.
The Witcher
Freya Allan as Ciri. Read more about The Witcher.
Star Trek: Picard
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. Read more about Star Trek: Picard.
Pennyworth
Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth. Read more about Pennyworth.
Terminator: Dark Fate
Linda Hamilton and Natalia Reyes. Read more about Terminator: Dark Fate.
Terminator: Dark Fate
Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Michael Garza and Zoe Collette. Read more about Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Maudra Fara, voiced by Lena Headey. Read more about The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
The Rook
Olivia Munn as Monica Reed. Read more about The Rook.
The Boys
Jessie T. Usher as A-Train. Read more about The Boys.
The Boys
Jack Quaid as Hughie
Stumptown
Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios. Read more about Stumptown.
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Read more about Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.
Carnival Row
Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss. Read more about Carnival Row.
Carnival Row
Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate.
Creepshow
Tricia Helfer. Read more about Creepshow.
Westworld
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores. Read more about Westworld.
Westworld
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores.
Westworld
Aaron Paul as Caleb.
Snowpiercer
Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill. Read more about Snowpiercer.
Snowpiercer
Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton and Sheila Vand as Zarah Ferami.
Snowpiercer
Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill, Mike O’Malley as Sam Roche, and Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton.
The Good Place
Kristen Bell as Eleanor, Ted Danson as Michael, Jameela Jamil as Tahani, and D’Arcy Carden as Janet. Read more about The Good Place.