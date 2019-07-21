Comic-Con 2019: See exclusive photos from the buzziest movies, shows, and more

By EW Staff
July 21, 2019 at 01:09 PM EDT

The Witcher

James Minchin/Netflix

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is giving fans all the fantasy, sci-fi, and superhero content they can handle — and EW has a ton of exclusive images and info, like this photo of Henry Cavill as Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher. Click through the gallery ahead for more.

The Witcher

James Minchin/Netflix

Freya Allan as Ciri. Read more about The Witcher.

Star Trek: Picard

Matt Kennedy/CBS

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. Read more about Star Trek: Picard.

Pennyworth

Liam Daniel/Epix

Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth. Read more about Pennyworth.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Kerry Brown/Paramount

Linda Hamilton and Natalia Reyes. Read more about Terminator: Dark Fate.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Kerry Brown/Paramount

Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

George Kraychyk/CBS Films

Michael Garza and Zoe Collette. Read more about Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Kevin Baker/Netflix

Maudra Fara, voiced by Lena Headey. Read more about The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The Rook

Gareth Gatrell/Starz

Olivia Munn as Monica Reed. Read more about The Rook.

The Boys

Jan Thijs/Amazon

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train. Read more about The Boys.

The Boys

Jan Thijs/Amazon

Jack Quaid as Hughie

Stumptown

ABC

Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios. Read more about Stumptown.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Kyle Kaplan/Saban Films

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Read more about Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Carnival Row

Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon

Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss. Read more about Carnival Row.

Carnival Row

Jan Thijs/Amazon

Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate.

Creepshow

Shudder

Tricia Helfer. Read more about Creepshow.

Westworld

John P. Johnson/HBO

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores. Read more about Westworld.

Westworld

HBO

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores.

Westworld

HBO

Aaron Paul as Caleb.

Snowpiercer

Justina Mintz/TBS

Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill. Read more about Snowpiercer.

Snowpiercer

Justina Mintz/TBS

Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton and Sheila Vand as Zarah Ferami.

Snowpiercer

Justina Mintz/TBS

Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill, Mike O’Malley as Sam Roche, and Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton.

The Good Place

Colleen Hayes/NBC

Kristen Bell as Eleanor, Ted Danson as Michael, Jameela Jamil as Tahani, and D’Arcy Carden as Janet. Read more about The Good Place.

