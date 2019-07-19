See all the stars at Comic-Con 2019's biggest panels

By Chris Cosgrove
July 18, 2019 at 10:25 PM EDT

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Linda Hamilton and director Tim Miller (Terminator: Dark Fate)

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Director Tim Miller, Linda Hamilton, and Natalia Reyes (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Linda Hamilton and Natalia Reyes (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, and director Tim Miller (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two)

Gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
James McAvoy (It Chapter Two and His Dark Materials)

Gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and James McAvoy (His Dark Materials)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda (His Dark Materials)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ruth Wilson and Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Elizabeth Henstridge and Henry Simmons (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Kennedy McMann and Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew)

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Aisha Tyler and Dani Fernandez (SYFY WIRE's "The Great Debate" panel)

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Felicia Day and Thomas Lennon (SYFY WIRE's "The Great Debate" panel)

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Deborah Ann Woll (All Things RPG-E: Geek & Sundry panel)

Paul Butterfield/Getty Images
Aasif Mandvi and Michael Emerson (EVIL)

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Michael Ealy (Stumptown)

Image Group LA via Getty Images
Jake Johnson, Cobie Smulders, and Michael Ealy (Stumptown)

Image Group LA via Getty Images
