Stars mingle at EW and Marvel Television's 'After Dark' party at Comic-Con 2019

Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen, and Natalia Cordova-Buckley
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars kicked back at the end of San Diego Comic-Con Day 2 at a party hosted by Entertainment Weekly and Marvel Television at the Hard Rock Hotel. See who came out to mix and mingle!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jeph Loeb and Clark Gregg
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Henry Simmons
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chloe Bennet, Jeff Ward, Clark Gregg, Jeph Loeb, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Ming-Na Wen, Jeff Bell, and Henry Simmons
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Advertisement
Jeff Ward and Chloe Bennet
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Jeph Loeb and Ming-Na Wen
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jeph Loeb, John Nee, and Hilary Asher
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Advertisement
Ming-Na Wen with EW SVP and publisher Ellie Duque and editor in chief JD Heyman.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly