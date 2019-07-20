Stars mingle at EW and Marvel Television's 'After Dark' party at Comic-Con 2019

By EW Staff
July 20, 2019 at 01:22 PM EDT

Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen, and Natalia Cordova-Buckley

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars kicked back at the end of San Diego Comic-Con Day 2 at a party hosted by Entertainment Weekly and Marvel Television at the Hard Rock Hotel. See who came out to mix and mingle!

Jeph Loeb and Clark Gregg

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Henry Simmons

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Chloe Bennet, Jeff Ward, Clark Gregg, Jeph Loeb, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Ming-Na Wen, Jeff Bell, and Henry Simmons

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Jeff Ward and Chloe Bennet

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Jeph Loeb and Ming-Na Wen

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Jeph Loeb, John Nee, and Hilary Asher

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Ming-Na Wen with EW SVP and publisher Ellie Duque and editor in chief JD Heyman.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
