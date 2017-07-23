Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Superheroes

By Mary Sollosi July 23, 2017 at 07:27 PM EDT

1 of 16

Stars' favorite heroes

Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.; Everett Collection (2)

We saved the world. I say we party. But first — the red carpet! In honor of Comic-Con, we asked 15 stars attending EW's annual soiree at San Diego's Hard Rock Hotel which superhero they super-love the most. Check out their favorites, ahead.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Alan Tudyk (Con Man)

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images; Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox

"I think Deadpool, because he doesn't seem like a superhero; he doesn't have a moral compass. So he does good things, but it's twisted and funny and dark and humorous."

3 of 16

Yvette Nicole Brown (The Mayor)

Credit: Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic; Warner Bros. Pictures

"Oh, I gotta say Wonder Woman right now. Are you kidding me? That movie is so amazing. I've always loved her when I was a kid, but it's something about the new Wonder Woman that we have now, the power and the strength that she has."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

Natalie Alyn Lind (The Gifted)

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Marvel/20th Century Fox

"We're in an X-Men-based TV show, so I'd have to go into the X-Men realm and say Storm because Halle Berry is badass, and she has such cool hair, and her entire character as a whole is just this really empowered woman who can just destroy or create anything, so I love Storm."

Advertisement

5 of 16

Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale)

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images; DC Entertainment

"Poison Ivy, because she represents redheads and she's a badass."

6 of 16

Blair Redford (The Gifted)

Credit: Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic; Marvel Comics

"Honestly, growing up, my two favorite superheroes were Gambit from the X-Men — I just thought he was cool, that's what it came down to. He's got a great power, but also he's kinda Cajun, so he had a cool demeanor about himself. And then I like Ghost Rider; he wore a leather jacket and drove a bike with flaming wheels, and you can't beat that."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

Stella Maeve (The Magicians)

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Everett Collection

"I love Mad Max, and I love the wives. I just think that Charlize Theron in Mad Max — I know that's not, like, a superhero, but she's so badass in that movie."

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Amber Nash (Archer)

Credit: Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic; Everett Collection

"I love the Incredible Hulk. He's pretty insanely awesome, and just because he's super strong. I think that's why he's my favorite."

Advertisement

9 of 16

Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale)

Credit: Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic; Alan Markfield/Fox

"My favorite superhero would have to be Storm from X-Men. I feel like she just exudes so much power, and she also is, like, very calm, very coolheaded, and being able to control the weather — look, if I could make the sun come out right now, I would. If I could just bump it up to, like, 78 degrees."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

Cress Williams (Black Lightning)

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

"Oh, that's easy… No, not who you think! I AM Black Lightning, so I need another superhero. Superman, honestly, has always been my favorite. I mean, he is just so powerful. I like the story of being from another planet, not quite fitting in, but protecting all those around him. I've always loved Superman. And I love flight, that's my favorite superpower."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

David Arquette (Celebrity Name Game)

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

"Wonder Woman. Always been. I have a huge tattoo of her on my ribcage. Lynda Carter was my favorite, but the new Wonder Woman, they did an incredible job. I loved woman empowerment way back when I was a kid."

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

Thomas Ian Nicholas (Living Among Us)

Credit: Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic; Everett Collection

"Really, it would be the superhero that I could play, so I feel like maybe Robin. Why not, right? I mean, Ben Affleck needs a sidekick in his next film, right?"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

Parisa Fitz-Henley (Jessica Jones)

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images; Myles Aronowitz/Netflix

"I gotta say, I love Wonder Woman, but Luke Cage, because I get to play his wife, and he's amazing. Luke Cage is my No. 1."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries)

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images; Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

"Wonder Woman. I didn't move in my seat the entire time."

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

Masiela Lusha (Sharknado 5: Global Swarming)

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images; Twentieth Century Fox

"Deadpool, because he keeps it real."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

Ross Lynch (My Friend Dahmer)

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

"I gotta say Wonder Woman. I just saw the film recently, and I thought it was great."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next