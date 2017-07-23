Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Superheroes
Stars' favorite heroes
We saved the world. I say we party. But first — the red carpet! In honor of Comic-Con, we asked 15 stars attending EW's annual soiree at San Diego's Hard Rock Hotel which superhero they super-love the most. Check out their favorites, ahead.
Alan Tudyk (Con Man)
"I think Deadpool, because he doesn't seem like a superhero; he doesn't have a moral compass. So he does good things, but it's twisted and funny and dark and humorous."
Yvette Nicole Brown (The Mayor)
"Oh, I gotta say Wonder Woman right now. Are you kidding me? That movie is so amazing. I've always loved her when I was a kid, but it's something about the new Wonder Woman that we have now, the power and the strength that she has."
Natalie Alyn Lind (The Gifted)
"We're in an X-Men-based TV show, so I'd have to go into the X-Men realm and say Storm because Halle Berry is badass, and she has such cool hair, and her entire character as a whole is just this really empowered woman who can just destroy or create anything, so I love Storm."
Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale)
"Poison Ivy, because she represents redheads and she's a badass."
Blair Redford (The Gifted)
"Honestly, growing up, my two favorite superheroes were Gambit from the X-Men — I just thought he was cool, that's what it came down to. He's got a great power, but also he's kinda Cajun, so he had a cool demeanor about himself. And then I like Ghost Rider; he wore a leather jacket and drove a bike with flaming wheels, and you can't beat that."
Stella Maeve (The Magicians)
"I love Mad Max, and I love the wives. I just think that Charlize Theron in Mad Max — I know that's not, like, a superhero, but she's so badass in that movie."
Amber Nash (Archer)
"I love the Incredible Hulk. He's pretty insanely awesome, and just because he's super strong. I think that's why he's my favorite."
Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale)
"My favorite superhero would have to be Storm from X-Men. I feel like she just exudes so much power, and she also is, like, very calm, very coolheaded, and being able to control the weather — look, if I could make the sun come out right now, I would. If I could just bump it up to, like, 78 degrees."
Cress Williams (Black Lightning)
"Oh, that's easy… No, not who you think! I AM Black Lightning, so I need another superhero. Superman, honestly, has always been my favorite. I mean, he is just so powerful. I like the story of being from another planet, not quite fitting in, but protecting all those around him. I've always loved Superman. And I love flight, that's my favorite superpower."
David Arquette (Celebrity Name Game)
"Wonder Woman. Always been. I have a huge tattoo of her on my ribcage. Lynda Carter was my favorite, but the new Wonder Woman, they did an incredible job. I loved woman empowerment way back when I was a kid."
Thomas Ian Nicholas (Living Among Us)
"Really, it would be the superhero that I could play, so I feel like maybe Robin. Why not, right? I mean, Ben Affleck needs a sidekick in his next film, right?"
Parisa Fitz-Henley (Jessica Jones)
"I gotta say, I love Wonder Woman, but Luke Cage, because I get to play his wife, and he's amazing. Luke Cage is my No. 1."
Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries)
"Wonder Woman. I didn't move in my seat the entire time."
Masiela Lusha (Sharknado 5: Global Swarming)
"Deadpool, because he keeps it real."
Ross Lynch (My Friend Dahmer)
"I gotta say Wonder Woman. I just saw the film recently, and I thought it was great."