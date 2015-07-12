Comic-Con 2015, Day 3: Celebs make the rounds
Faves from ''Batman v Superman''; ''Scream Queens''; ''Once Upon a Time''; more familiar faces at the panels, parties, EW Radio, and out and about in San Diego
Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck
Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey
Credit: Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Jenna Coleman
Jenna Coleman
Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain
Image
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Advertisement
Stan Lee, third from right, appears in a selfie with cast and crew of Fox superhero movies
Stan Lee, third from right, appears in a selfie with cast and crew of Fox superhero movies
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence and Stan Lee
Jennifer Lawrence and Stan Lee
Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear
Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear
Credit: Tonya Wise/Invision/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Norman Reedus and Yvette Nicole Brown
Norman Reedus and Yvette Nicole Brown
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Andrew Lincoln
Andrew Lincoln
Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Advertisement
Emma Roberts and Lea Michele
Emma Roberts and Lea Michele
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarah Paulson, Matt Bomer, Angela Bassett
Sarah Paulson, Matt Bomer, Angela Bassett
Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Advertisement
Advertisement
Natalie Dormer
Natalie Dormer
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
EW's Women Who Kick Ass 2015: Kathy Bates, Gwendoline Christie, Gal Gadot, Jenna Coleman, Hayley Atwell
EW's Women Who Kick Ass 2015: Kathy Bates, Gwendoline Christie, Gal Gadot, Jenna Coleman, Hayley Atwell
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Morrison and Colin O'Donoghue
Jennifer Morrison and Colin O'Donoghue
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael Fassbender and Hugh Jackman
Michael Fassbender and Hugh Jackman
Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Advertisement
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kyle Newacheck, Blake Anderson, Anders Holm
Kyle Newacheck, Blake Anderson, Anders Holm
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
T.J. Miller
T.J. Miller
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Advertisement
Channing Tatum (foreground), Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds
Channing Tatum (foreground), Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mehcad Brooks
Mehcad Brooks
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emma Roberts and Lea Michele
Emma Roberts and Lea Michele
Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Advertisement
Quentin Tarantino and Kurt Russell
Quentin Tarantino and Kurt Russell
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tyler Posey and Danielle Campbell
Tyler Posey and Danielle Campbell
Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Advertisement
Advertisement
Seth Gabel and Shane West
Seth Gabel and Shane West
Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Advertisement
Richard Armitage
Richard Armitage
Credit: Ethan Miller/ Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd
Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd
Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Samsung
Advertisement
Advertisement
James McAvoy and Daniel Radcliffe
James McAvoy and Daniel Radcliffe
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Advertisement
Oscar Isaac and Olivia Munn
Oscar Isaac and Olivia Munn
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Matt Smith
Matt Smith
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Advertisement
Katie Cassidy, Willa Holland, John Barrowman
Katie Cassidy, Willa Holland, John Barrowman
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Melissa Benoist
Melissa Benoist
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Willa Holland and Emily Bett Rickards
Willa Holland and Emily Bett Rickards
Credit: Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
Advertisement
John Barrowman
John Barrowman
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Robin Lord Taylor and Camren Bicondova
Robin Lord Taylor and Camren Bicondova
Credit: Tonya Wise/Invision/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Advertisement
Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Morrison
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joss Whedon
Joss Whedon
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Advertisement
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Lana Condor, Olivia Munn
Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Lana Condor, Olivia Munn
Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rosa Salazar
Rosa Salazar
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Advertisement