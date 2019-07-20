See the best Game of Thrones moments from Comic-Con 2019

By Nick Romano and Chris Cosgrove
July 20, 2019 at 04:16 PM EDT

Kickin' it at SDCC

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

In the wake of the final season of Game of Thrones, the stars of the hit HBO fantasy stopped by San Diego Comic-Con for one last panel in front of the fans. Click through for highlights, like Conleth Hill (Lord Varys) showing his excitement with a high kick.

The Kingslayer says hello

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hottie-with-a-now-dead-body (R.I.P., Jamie Lannister) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau debuts on the Hall H stage.

Sneaking around

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

As if Arya Stark, slayer of the Night King, would be forgotten at a Game of Thrones panel, Maisie Williams gives more than one pop of color to the little black dress.

Bow to your new king

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Isaac Hempstead, a.k.a. Brandon Stark, Three-Eyed Raven, King of the Seven… excuse us, Six Kingdoms, and King of Comic-Con.

A girl needs no name

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hill and Williams caught throwing their name cards out to the Hall H audience.

Masked Marvel fan

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Sporting a Stan Lee T-shirt, Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) sees if the mask fits.

It does…

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But it looks like he has some regrets.

He's got smugglers hands

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos) showing Grey Worm some love.

Brothers in arms

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One may fight for a queen, the other may fight for a king (in the North), but at Comic-Con, they’re family.

Surprise cameo

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The true star of the final season, that infamous coffee cup, made a return appearance.

John Bradley has to answer for the water bottle

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You know the one: the water bottle that made its way into one of the final moments. “I’ve always been someone who’s felt a lot of responsibility and blame for things,” Bradley said. “I’m right-handed. I thought about this very strongly. I’m right-handed, so if I’m drinking a water bottle with my right hand, I was going to put it on the floor [by his right leg]. I think I’ve taken enough blame for this.”

The fans are the real stars

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

No, you’re the real stars!

Calm before the storm (of swords)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The actors pose above the convention floor before heading to the signing table.

Fan time

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Coster-Waldau and Cunningham share a moment with a fan.

The Spider and the Raven

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Signing is, allegedly, exhausting.

Secret Warcraft fan?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Coster-Waldau looks pretty excited to meet this cosplayer. 

Dany's man pays tribute to "The Man"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A closer look at Anderson’s threads.

The new king signs for a fan

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hempstead’s signature is worth a lot more now as leader of the Six Kingdoms.

Sharing a laugh

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Varys knows all… even how to make a Stark warrior laugh. 

Goofing around

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Williams can make any time a good time.

