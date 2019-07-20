See the best Game of Thrones moments from Comic-Con 2019

Kickin' it at SDCC
In the wake of the final season of Game of Thrones, the stars of the hit HBO fantasy stopped by San Diego Comic-Con for one last panel in front of the fans. Click through for highlights, like Conleth Hill (Lord Varys) showing his excitement with a high kick.
The Kingslayer says hello
Hottie-with-a-now-dead-body (R.I.P., Jamie Lannister) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau debuts on the Hall H stage.
Sneaking around
As if Arya Stark, slayer of the Night King, would be forgotten at a Game of Thrones panel, Maisie Williams gives more than one pop of color to the little black dress.
Bow to your new king
Isaac Hempstead, a.k.a. Brandon Stark, Three-Eyed Raven, King of the Seven… excuse us, Six Kingdoms, and King of Comic-Con.
A girl needs no name
Hill and Williams caught throwing their name cards out to the Hall H audience.
Masked Marvel fan
Sporting a Stan Lee T-shirt, Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) sees if the mask fits.
It does…
But it looks like he has some regrets.
He's got smugglers hands
Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos) showing Grey Worm some love.
Brothers in arms
One may fight for a queen, the other may fight for a king (in the North), but at Comic-Con, they’re family.
Surprise cameo
The true star of the final season, that infamous coffee cup, made a return appearance.
John Bradley has to answer for the water bottle
You know the one: the water bottle that made its way into one of the final moments. “I’ve always been someone who’s felt a lot of responsibility and blame for things,” Bradley said. “I’m right-handed. I thought about this very strongly. I’m right-handed, so if I’m drinking a water bottle with my right hand, I was going to put it on the floor [by his right leg]. I think I’ve taken enough blame for this.”
The fans are the real stars
No, you’re the real stars!
Calm before the storm (of swords)
The actors pose above the convention floor before heading to the signing table.
Fan time
Coster-Waldau and Cunningham share a moment with a fan.
The Spider and the Raven
Signing is, allegedly, exhausting.
Secret Warcraft fan?
Coster-Waldau looks pretty excited to meet this cosplayer.
Dany's man pays tribute to "The Man"
A closer look at Anderson’s threads.
The new king signs for a fan
Hempstead’s signature is worth a lot more now as leader of the Six Kingdoms.
Sharing a laugh
Varys knows all… even how to make a Stark warrior laugh.
Goofing around
Williams can make any time a good time.