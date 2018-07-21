Aquaman trailer breakdown: What you're seeing explained
A deep-dive (get it?) breakdown of the fantastical action-packed 'Aquaman' trailer
Arthur Curry's human father (Temuera Morrison) is a lighthouse keeper who falls in love with a runaway Atlantean Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman). Atlanna is from a world that was once the surface until it fell into the sea, splitting into seven parts, each becoming a different kingdom.
Arthur was raised on the surface world. Here he's at an aquarium where he discovers his connection to undersea life.
All grown-up: Aquaman takes on undersea pirates who have hijacked a Russian submarine. The pirates include a mercenary who will become Black Manta (The Get Down's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).
Mera (Amber Heard) is a princess of Xebel, one of the seven underwater kingdoms of Atlantis. She tells Curry he's the rightful heir to the throne and wants him to challenge his power-mad half-brother, King Orm (Patrick Wilson).
Orm wants to declare war on the surface world for polluting the oceans (or, at least, that's his excuse for it).
Atlantis revealed! The Atlanteans have harnessed sea life and some have various powers (such as Mera's hydrokinesis).
The Fisherman King, a leader of one of the seven kingdoms. The Fishermen are primarily artistic and cerebral.
Curry goes on a quest to the surface world to find the Trident of Neptune, an ancient Atlantis relic that grants its bearer the power to rule the underwater world. (This is different than the quindent that Aquaman had in Justice League).
Curry vs. Orm in a gladiatorial arena. Orm has been training as an undersea warrior all his life and a formidable match for Curry.
A Trench dive. Some of the kingdoms of Atlantis evolved since their fall from the surface ages ago, and others — like The Trench — de-evolved. In this case they became ferocious cannibals scared only of light.
Black Manta revealed. The human mercenary has a secret grudge against Curry and uses his high-tech skills (including a helmet that shoots plasma beams from its eyes) to go after him.
Atlantean warriors ride great white sharks. The warriors of the undersea kingdom of Xebel ride sea dragons.
An undersea war! Creatures include Orm's massive alligator-like "tylosaur." Now you want to watch the trailer again, don't you? Here it is.