There’s some new, yet familiar, residents headed to Roswell, New Mexico!

During a panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, the cast and creators of The CW extraterrestrial drama announced two new cast members would be joining season 2 of the show. First up is Gaius Charles (best known for playing Smash on Friday Night Lights) who will recur as Bronson, a local farmer with a strong moral compass that leads him to see the good in people –– and aliens –– in a time of great prejudice. Though he may find his quest to protect those he loves pits him against forces far more powerful than he is.

The second addition should be very familiar to fans of the original Roswell series. Jason Behr — who played Max Evans on 1999’s show — joins the cast in a recurring role, which has yet to be revealed. “We’re very excited that Jason will be joining us for a multi-episode arc,” said executive producer Carina Adly MacKenzie in a statement. “It’s only fitting that he’s playing a (currently top secret) character with deep ties to Roswell, New Mexico’s history. Working with him has already been such a special experience for all of us –– particularly when [Roswell costar] Shiri Appleby was on set to direct him. I was such a huge fan of Roswell as a kid, so having their stamp of approval –– not to mention their expertise and advice –– has really meant the world to me, the cast, and the crew.”

Season one of The CW series ended with the tragic death of Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons) after he used his alien powers to resurrect Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder). Here’s hoping one of these new characters has a great idea on how to bring him back from the dead!

A premiere date for season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico has yet to be announced, but it will be part of The CW’s mid-season lineup.

