Archie dons tights and everyone hooks up in Riverdale season 4 trailer

The new trailer for Riverdale season 4 is here — and it’s full of mystery and hookups, of course!

On Sunday, during a panel at New York Comic Con, members of the cast — Mark Consuelos (Hiram), Marisol Nichols (Hermoine), Molly Ringwald (Mary), Skeet Ulrich (FP), Madchen Amick (Alice) alongside showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa — unveiled a peak at the new season, and from the looks of it Archie and pals aren’t in for a chill senior year. Just because the Black Hood is dead and the Gargoyle King was revealed doesn’t mean things are slowing down in the charming town of Riverdale. Indeed in the trailer it looks as if Archie (K.J. Apa) is ready to don some tights and become a vigilante himself.

Elsewhere in clip, after Archie processes the death of his father (played by the late Luke Perry), he starts focusing on converting the boxing gym into a community center; Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with the standard scandal of being a Lodge; and Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets to know her half brother/ FBI agent and grows concerned about her missing mother (Amick). Then there’s Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) just casually hanging with her dead twin’s corpse, and everyone is getting steamy with each other. Pretty much a normal day in Riverdale, eh?

Riverdale returns Wednesday 8 p.m. on The CW. Watch the clip above, and EW’s interview with the cast at New York Comic Con below.

