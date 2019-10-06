Manifest season 2 trailer previews an even more turbulent ride

Manifest type TV Show Network NBC Genre Drama,

Mystery

Get ready to take flight once more! The trailer for season 2 of Manifest is here.

During a panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, the cast and creator of NBC’s turbulent drama premiered the trailer for the show’s second season — and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a smoother ride for the Flight 828 passengers this time around.

Season 1 of the show ended with Ben (Josh Dallas) and his family discovering that the passengers are potentially living on borrowed time. On top of that, a rogue bullet might’ve taken out Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), Jared (J.R. Ramirez), and/or Zeke (Matt Long). As always with this show, there are plenty of unanswered questions to address. Luckily, the cast and creator Jeff Rake stopped by EW’s New York Comic Con video studio to dish some details on what’s to come. “It picks up right where we left off, moments after — and he dies!” jokes Ramirez about the altercation, pointing at Long.

On a more serious note, Dallas shared Ben’s inner turmoil over being aware of the passengers’ potential death day. “He’s got this self-inflicted burden of being responsible not only for his family, but for all the passengers and that burden is going to weigh very very heavy on him,” he says. “You’ll see that break him in a certain kind of way.”

Roxburgh’s Michaela isn’t having the easiest time of it either. “Ben and Michaela are still on their quest to find out what’s going on and she starts to realize there’s a lot of consequences for how she’s being approaching it,” says Roxburgh.

Manifest returns spring 2020. Watch the full interview with the cast above, and the newly unveiled season 2 trailer below.

