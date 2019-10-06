How Charmed season 2's 'darker' progression is similar to Harry Potter

Charmed (2018 TV series) type TV Show Network The CW Genre Drama,

Fantasy

Magic aside, the new Charmed has a little more in common with Harry Potter than we thought, at least in terms of the story progression.

Visiting EW’s video suite at New York Comic Con, executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, joined by their main stars, revealed how they thought about the “darker” overtones of the season 2 story in terms of how J.K. Rowling’s saga progresses.

“We were talking about how Harry Potter, there are all these chapters,” Kruger says. “Season 1 was the first chapter of the Charmed Ones and in the way that Harry Potter, the first movie, was an introduction to the world, things got darker as the story progressed, and as you got deeper into mythology and you learned secrets about their past and about the Whitelighters’ past. I think bolting down and digging into new mythology of the demon world, of the magic world, of the Whitelighter world, we’re gonna learn a lot.”

This exploration, Shapiro adds, “opens the door to something much darker.”

“One of the fun things, like Harry Potter, is that you fall in love with the characters in the beginning, but the characters and the audience begin to realize in book 3, movie 3, and in our world here in season 2 that there’s a lot more going on than they quite realized in the beginning and a whole new world of demons and magic and the structure of how that world is built is all being revealed to them now.”

Charmed returns for season 2 on Friday, Oct. 11. The Charmed Ones, played by Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery, now take over the roles of Elders. Mantock teases that effects each sister, who may have had other plans for simpler lives.

Rupert Evans, playing Whitelighter Harry, also teased the kind of exploration that will involve his character’s past and Mantock further spoke about season 2’s handling of Macy’s demon side. She couldn’t give away much, but she did tease “you get to see different versions of Macy” before ultimately confirming “yes.”

Watch the full interview with the cast above.

