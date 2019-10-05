Wynonna Earp stars and creator thank fans for support: 'It feels once in a lifetime'

Syfy shows have a way of rousing their fanbases, it seems. After viewer outcry helped The Expanse secure another season at Amazon when the cable network canceled the series, Wynonna Earp‘s own fans rallied to support the show when its future appeared uncertain earlier this year. And with the fourth season now officially greenlit and set to air in 2020, the show’s creative team wants to express their gratitude.

Stopping by EW’s video studio at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano and creator Emily Andras shared their appreciation for the outpouring of support they’ve received from fans. “They’re always giving us the best of themselves,” Scrofano said of the show’s fanbase. “It was not a surprise because we know that they’re such great people, but it was also so reaffirming.”

“I was relieved. It was really moving,” Andras chimed in. “The fact that they rallied, even before they knew what they were rallying for…it was incredible. It feels once in a lifetime to have a fanbase like this.”

The group also offered a few tidbits on the upcoming season. Though the Earp family curse is now broken, Andras promises the stars of the show, “There’s still a lot to keep y’all busy!”

Could that include a wedding for Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole (Katherine Barrell)? “Because we have dealt with the relationship in such a beautiful, realistic way, I think maybe it would be another year of developing their relationship before [a wedding],” Provost-Chalkley said. “But that said, it would be such a joy to play it, and I really do hope that our characters get to live that out before the end of our journey.”

Check out the full interview with the Wyonna Earp cast and showrunner above.

