AMC releases first trailer for third The Walking Dead series

The still-untitled third scripted series in The Walking Dead franchise had its first panel outing at New York Comic Con on Saturday, and while a title for the program was not revealed, fans got something even better: the first trailer for the show. The trailer follows the first episodic images of the new zombie entry, which were released by AMC on Thursday.In the teaser, we got our first look at a cast that includes Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Annet Mahendru as Huck.

Created by Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and former TWD writer and producer Matt Negrete (who will serve as showrunner on the new series), the third installment of the franchise will debut in spring 2020 and “feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it,” according to AMC. “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

Watch the trailer above, and then prepare yourself as the zombie onslaught continues with the season 10 premiere of flagship series The Walking Dead Sunday night on AMC.

