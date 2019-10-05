The Walking Dead renewed for season 11 with Lauren Cohan returning as series regular  

Just like the undead, The Walking Dead will return!

AMC’s hit zombie drama has been renewed for season 11. The early renewal news, announced at New York Comic Con on Saturday, comes just one day before the season 10 premiere debuts. But that’s not all! Former star Lauren Cohan will also be returning to reprise her fan-favorite role of Maggie Greene as a series regular in season 11. The actor surprised fans gathered at the panel by walking onstage to reunite with her former cast and showrunners to thunderous applause. Her character was last seen in season 9 before the six-year time jump.

When some of The Walking Dead cast stopped by EW’s video suite later on Saturday, they all expressed how excited they were to have Cohan return to the series.

“She just brings so much heart and vulnerability to that show,” Ross Marquand says. “I don’t know where they’re going to go with that storyline I just found out today that she was for sure coming back but I would love to see a conclusion or at least a confrontation with her and Negan. That would be amazing.”

“We’re excited to get our friend back,” Josh McDermitt adds. “We’ve all been on the show for many, many seasons and so there’s a bond between us and a lot of the castmates including Lauren so it’s nice to have our friend back.”

During the panel, showrunner Angela Kang appeared before the packed crowd to preview not only how the new season starts from space, but also what the Whisperers will be up to in the new installment of episodes. “I’m really excited for people to see what the Whisperers are up to,” Kang teased. “It’s such a strange and interesting set of villains.”

“The Whisperers are the perfect cross between humans and walkers,” executive producer Scott Gimple said.

Plus, it was also announced that actor Paola Lazaro has joined season 10 as Juanita Sanchez, a.k.a. the Princess, a well-known character from the comic books upon which the series is based.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.

