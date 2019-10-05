Star Trek: Picard second trailer shows Will Riker's return

Number One is back.

Star Trek: Picard revealed a new trailer Saturday at New York Comic-Con that featured the return of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker.

The CBS All Access series also announced its official premiere date: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. The debut season’s 10 episodes will be made available weekly on the streaming service.

Patrick Stewart will be back in his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. In the new series, Picard emerges from retirement in France to take on a new adventure without the help of Starfleet as he assembles a makeshift crew for a rescue mission.

During the Star Trek: Picard panel, executive producer Heather Kadin noted, “A big concern was we, especially Patrick, did not want it to be a TNG reunion show. You can even tell from the trailer that we only brought people back if their story really mattered to the story we were telling. It was really important to Patrick, who has long-standing deep relationships with these people, that if we’re going to go to them about joining a show called Picard, we should give them something significant to do. I think you’ll see that each one of them has a pivotal, emotional story to tell in our 10 episodes.”

The show also stars Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora, and has past Trek series favorites such as Brent Spiner (Data), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi). In addition to appearing the series, Frakes will also direct as well.

The first teaser trailer for season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery was also unveiled during NYCC:

