Clip from Snowpiercer TV show explains how the planet froze

Snowpiercer type TV Show

The Snowpiercer TV show is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centers on a perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this small-screen adaptation based on director Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed 2014 movie — which starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton — and the graphic novel series of the same name.

How exactly did the world become a frozen wasteland? That question is answered in a just-released clip from Snowpiercer, which premiered at the show’s New York Comic Con panel, Saturday afternoon.

The Snowpiercer cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. The show is executive-produced by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson, who also serves as showrunner. Much of the cast, along with Manson, also stopped by EW’s video suite at NYCC to preview the show, which Manson describes as “its own world, disconnected from” previous iterations, while still drawing inspiration from them.

“It’s a different world, but we really are all inspired by director Bong’s movie of Snowpiercer,” Manson said. “But we draw on the graphic novels as well, which are full of great characters and heady concepts. So we’ve got a deep well to dip into.”

The cast also teased the show’s social themes and story line. Diggs, who plays lower-class “tail” passenger Andre Layton, explains, “As Layton starts to discover more about the train, I think he becomes more aware of what a complicated ecosystem it is, and is very concerned with what his people do and don’t know.”

Snowpiercer will premiere in Spring 2020 on TNT.

Watch that teaser clip from the show, and the full interview with the cast and showrunner, above.

Related content: