New Outlander footage unveiled at New York Comic Con

Apparently, Claire Fraser is to blame for all the dangers in the Carolina wilderness!

In the latest teaser trailer for season 5 of Outlander that was unveiled today at New York Comic Con, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) does some serious hand wringing over the safety of her family and, together with Jamie (Sam Heughan), wonders if they’d be much safer in the future. There’s also footage of Fraser’s Ridge, Claire’s highly advanced surgery, big fires, and lots of talk about battle preparation. And check out the gorgeous, gun-toting Brianna (Sophie Skelton)!

Starz also unveiled six new photographs from the fifth season that’s based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth tome in Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling Outlander series. The release coincided with Saturday’s Outlander panel at NYCC featuring Gabaldon, Balfe, Heughan, Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Jocasta), David Berry (Lord John Grey), and executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis. Skelton and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) answered fan questions via video from Scotland.

During the panel, stars Balfe and Heughan — who are also producers of the upcoming season — discussed how their love story will continue. “It’s so wonderful to be able to play a relationship that keeps growing and deepening, and that’s something you see this season,” shared Balfe. “The love they have for each other keeps expanding. It’s just their knowledge of each other and how intimately they know what’s going on inside each other.”

Added Heughan, “We had a scene the other day where we made love without making love!”

Outlander returns Feb. 16 on Starz.

Additional reporting by Ruth Kinane.

