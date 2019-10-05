Michael Kelly and Noomi Rapace joined Jack Ryan season 2 all because of John Krasinski

Stars, they’re just like us — turns out they love John Krasinski as much as we do! The Office star turned action hero is beloved by many, including his new Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 2 costars Noomi Rapace and Michael Kelly.

When the actors stopped by EW’s video suite at New York Comic Con to dish about their new characters, they both were quick to reveal that the reason they joined Amazon Prime Video’s action thriller for the second season was all because of Krasinski.

“I had met John when I did a film with [his wife] Emily [Blunt] years back,” Kelly says. “At the kick-off party, I played darts with him, with both of them. I really love those guys. They called about this job and sent me the pilot and I was like, ‘Oh my god, yeah, totally. I’m totally in.'”

As for who won that game of darts? “I think Emily did,” Kelly reveals with a laugh. “She’s good at everything.”

Rapace’s reasoning for joining Jack Ryan was pretty much the same as Kelly’s. “I watched A Quiet Place, maybe a few months before I got the call,” she shares. “It was like, ‘John is in London, he wants to meet you for Jack Ryan season 2,’ and I was like, ‘Okay!’ It was like we just connected straight away…I’d do anything with him.”

Check out our full video interview with Kelly and Rapace above to find out more about who they’re playing and what fans can expect from season 2. Jack Ryan returns with new episodes Nov. 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

