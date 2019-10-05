Netflix’s Lost in Space doing a time jump for ‘bigger’ season 2 — watch the first teaser

Plenty more danger is on the way for the Robinson family.

The cast of Netflix’s Lost in Space stopped by EW’s video suite at New York Comic Con to discuss the upcoming second season of the show, a remake of the classic 1960s sci-fi series. The first season, released in 2018, concluded on a cliffhanger with the Robinsons’ ship, the Jupiter, being propelled off to an unknown location. And as cast member Mina Sundwall (who plays Penny Robinson) explained, the new season picks up not where the first left off, but rather seven months later.

“You first see the Robinsons on this toxic, maybe watery planet,” Sundwall teased, with the season following the family’s journey to locate and rejoin the mothership Resolute.

The cast also emphasized that “everything is bigger” in season 2, with a “scale and scope that is…more otherworldly,” per star Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson), thanks to filming on location in Iceland. And the show’s ensemble is bigger as well. Parker noted that “the Robinsons aren’t lost by themselves,” but offered no further details on the new characters to come.

Other topics of discussion included the show’s visual effects (there’s “a lot less” green screen than you might expect, reveals Parker), the family drama at the series’ heart, and the characters’ journeys in the new season. (Hint: Don’t expect Parker Posey‘s dastardly Dr. Smith to remain in lockup for long.)

Lost in Space season 2 arrives on Netflix Dec. 24. In the meantime, you can check out the full interview — and the upcoming season’s first trailer — above.

