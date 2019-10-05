See Nick Offerman in mystifying first photos and footage from FX's sci-fi miniseries Devs

“It’s an amazing thing, where love will take you. The road you’ll travel. The lengths to which you’ll go,” the voice of Nick Offerman intones, as images of Offerman and Crazy Rich Asians‘ Sonoya Mizuno, both with heads encircled by strange, neon halos, appear onscreen.

That’s about all there is to the new teaser for FX’s mysterious limited series Devs, the first TV project from writer-director Alex Garland. Photos from the show (below) reveal little else, but if Garland’s previous work (namely the films Ex Machina and Annihilation) is any indication, Devs will explore plenty of heady, sci-fi-inflected themes and complex ideas.

And indeed, that was exactly what Garland and the show’s cast teased when they stopped by EW’s New York Comic Con video suite to discuss the series. “It’s an incredible exploration of so, so, so many things. There are very few times you can say it’s a show about everything, and it is,” says Alison Pill.

“It’s a story about relationships, it’s a story about love, it’s a story about human interaction and what drives us individually and as a group,” her costar Jin Ha adds.

As far as the actual story line, Devs follows a software engineer named Lily (Mizuno), whose investigation of her boyfriend’s death leads her to Amaya, a cutting-edge Silicon Valley tech company, its mysterious CEO, Forest (Offerman), and the company’s secret development division, known as Devs.

Devs — the department, not the show — is “all about quantum computing, which are incredibly powerful machines,” Pill explains. “The people in the Devs department therefore have a lot at stake in the development of this crazy, cool machine.”

If that sounds a little too niche, the cast promises Devs contains multitudes — and plenty of “sex and violence.” “It has everything in it. It is a tech thriller, it’s a love story,” Pill says. “It takes all this science and makes it really interesting.” Or, in star Stephen McKinley Henderson’s words: “It’s very human and rich, and it’s deep, man. It’s deep.”

Devs will premiere on FX in the not-so-distant future of spring 2020. Until then, you can check out the teaser and photos above, as well as EW’s interview with the cast and Garland.

