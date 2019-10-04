Luke Perry used to watch his son Jack 'Jungle Boy' Perry's wrestling matches in disguise

When the All Elite Wrestling stars stopped by EW’s video suite at New York Comic Con, the conversation quickly turned to Jack Perry (a.k.a. Jungle Boy) and his late father, Luke Perry.

The beloved actor, who passed away at 52 in March after suffering a massive stroke, was totally supportive of his son’s wrestling career. “We used to go to the shows, he’d take me down to the Staples Center and stuff like that. We’d watch MTV,” Jack recalls of his father. “He was just really excited. He loved wrestling when he was a kid and his favorite wrestler was actually Dusty Rhodes, which feels cool for me in a roundabout way.”

And since Luke was famous from his Beverly Hills, 90210 days, he figured out a sneaky way to support Jack at his matches without stealing his thunder or getting noticed.

“On the way up you gotta wrestle in a bunch of dingy buildings, warehouses, things like that,” Jack explains. “He came to them all. He came and hung out. He wore a disguise a lot of times. He’d be there in a mask of some sort watching.”

