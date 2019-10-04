Jameela Jamil says The Good Place will have a 'devastating' but 'perfect' ending

Fall TV The Good Place type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Will The Good Place‘s ending be worthy of the Good Place or the Bad Place? Maybe a bit of both, according to star Jameela Jamil.

Stopping by EW’s video suite at New York Comic Con to discuss Misery Index, the new TBS game show she’s hosting, Jamil also teased what’s in store for the NBC comedy’s currently-airing final season. The actress, who plays Tahani on the afterlife-set series, described the ending as “perfect”… but also “devastating.”

Of The Good Place creator Michael Schur, Jamil said, “He wanted to end the show with the dignity that the fans deserve. And it’s a perfect ending. It’s devastating, but it’s really good.”

She added that Schur told the cast the show was ending via email — “like any good breakup,” she quipped — and noted she approved of the decision to end with the show’s fourth season.

“In British comedy, we tend to leave things. Cause, you know, we’re all cowards, and so we never wanna risk failure, so we leave things, always, too early,” Jamil said (take, for instance, the dearly departed two-season wonder Fleabag). “So even four seasons seemed like an amazing amount to me.”

On the topic of Misery Index, Jamil explained what the game show, which also features the Tenderloins comedy troupe (known as the stars of Impractical Jokers), entails. Contestants decide where real-life “miserable events” fall on the titular index, a scale of one to 100, hoping to, in Jamil’s words, “make a fortune from other people’s stupid misfortunes.” These events include accidentally sexting one’s grandmother and having to get a prostate exam in public — and those are among the more tasteful ones.

“I’m English,” Jamil said of what drew her to the show. “The only way that we cope with our own misery is to laugh through it… and so this really appealed to me.”

Misery Index premieres Oct. 22 on TBS. Check out the full interview above.

Related content: