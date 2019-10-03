Evil type TV Show Network CBS Genre Drama,

Turns out even Michael Emerson doesn’t know the full story about his character on Evil.

The new CBS drama from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King is a supernatural series that chronicles the adventures of priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), skeptical forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), and contractor Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they explore whether there’s a logical/psychological or supernatural/demonic explanation for evil. Each week, the trio will investigate supposed possessions, miracles, and other unexplained mysteries and how social media plays a role in spreading evil in the world.

That’s where Emerson‘s potentially psychopathic character Leland Townsend comes in, as he uses technology to connect other psychopaths (or demons) and create chaos. But is Leland a demon himself? When the cast of Evil stopped by EW’s video suite at New York Comic Con on Thursday, the actor revealed that he doesn’t actually know, but he has his suspicions.

“I just play it scene by scene,” Emerson says. “So far he seems like a highly manipulative and dangerous lord of mischief. Whether he’s human or not hasn’t come up yet but it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s something other.”

