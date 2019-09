All the movie and TV panels coming to New York Comic Con 2019

Image zoom Aimee Spinks/STARZ; Trae Patton/CBS, Greg Lewis/Hulu

New York Comic Con is officially one month away, which means it’s time to start preparing for pop culture lovers of all kinds to flock to the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for panels and screenings galore.

Like any such convention, it can get a little overwhelming trying to plan what events to hit up and which ones to skip. EW is here to help with our handy roundup of every single TV and movie panel, screening, and event that’s coming to Gotham’s own fan haven from Thursday, Oct. 3, to Sunday, Oct. 6.

From a Star Trek universe celebration to a sneak peek at the end of the current “Droughtlander,” there’s truly something for everyone. Read on for everything you won’t want to miss. (This list will be updated as more information becomes available.)

Thursday, Oct. 3

1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m.: CBS All Access’ Tell Me A Story panel and sneak peek (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A10)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.: Sony Pictures’ The Grudge panel (Javits Convention Center, Mainstage)

5:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: CBS’ Evil panel and sneak peek (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A06)

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.: Netflix’s Big Mouth panel (Javits Convention Center, Mainstage)

Friday, Oct. 4

11 a.m.-noon: Tales from the Road to Mordor: A Lord of the Rings Hobbits reunion panel with Billy Boyd (Pippin), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), and Sean Astin (Sam) (Javits Convention Center, Mainstage)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe panel (The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? panel (Hammerstein Ballroom)

3:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m.: HBO’s Watchmen screening and panel (Javits Convention Center, Mainstage)

4:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m.: TNT’s All Elite Wrestling panel (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A10)

4:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.: [adult swim]’s Robot Chicken panel (Hammerstein Ballroom)

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.: Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways screening and panel (The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.: TruTV’s Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index panel (Javits Convention Center, Mainstage)

6:45 p.m.-8:15 p.m.: Netflix’s Daybreak screening (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A06)

Saturday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Angel 20th anniversary panel (Hammerstein Ballroom)

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: AMC’s The Walking Dead universe panel (The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

noon-1 p.m.: TBS’ Snowpiercer panel and sneak peek (Hammerstein Ballroom)

12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: NBC’s Lincoln panel (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A10)

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard panel (The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: FX’s DEVS sneak peek and panel (Hammerstein Ballroom)

2 p.m.-3 p.m.: Netflix’s Lost in Space panel (Javits Convention Center, Mainstage)

3 p.m.-4 p.m.: truTV’s Tacoma FD panel (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A21)

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Disney+’s Marvel’s Hero Project screening and panel (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A06)

3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Hulu’s Castle Rock screening and panel (The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Election 2020 panel (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A10)

4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m.: Syfy’s Deadly Class panel (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A06)

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Starz’s Outlander panel (The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

7 p.m.-8:15 p.m.: Hulu’s Reprisal screening and panel (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A10)

Sunday, Oct. 6

2 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: The CW’s Nancy Drew screening and panel (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A06)

3:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m.: The CW’s Charmed screening and panel (Javits Convention Center, Room 1A06)

Related content: