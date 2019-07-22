See Rocketman stars Taron Egerton and Richard Madden's sweet reunion at EW's Comic-Con party

Image zoom Gavin Bond/Paramount

Saturday night’s alright for reuniting.

Rocketman costars Taron Egerton and Richard Madden met up at EW’s annual Comic-Con bash held at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday night, and it was nothing but love between the two as they were photographed sharing a warm embrace and a peck on the cheek.

Image zoom Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Just hours before the actors ran into each other at the party, Marvel revealed during a star-studded panel that Madden was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Eternals, also starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Brian Tyree Henry. Madden and his costars also visited EW’s photo studio to take their first exclusive portraits together as a cast.

But Madden’s big news apparently wasn’t a surprise to his friend. Shortly after Marvel unveiled the new cast, Egerton posted a photo of himself and Madden on his Instagram account that suggested he had learned about his former costar’s new role previously. “This was the moment we found out my mate had superpowers. Proud. Love you mate,” Egerton captioned the photo of the actors together that appeared to be taken at this year’s Met Gala back in May.

Egerton starred as Elton John in the rock biopic while Madden played the singer’s manager and first boyfriend John Reid. The actors shared some steamy scenes onscreen and became fast friends offscreen as they detailed to EW while promoting Rocketman together.

This year’s Comic-Con proved to be full of special costar encounters for Egerton, who was in town to promote an exciting project of his own: Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a buzzy prequel series to the 1982 fantasy cult classic. During a Friday panel for the upcoming show, Egerton was all smiles over running into another former costar of his. Mark Hamill lends his voice talents along with Egerton in the new Dark Crystal series and also appeared in the first Kingsman movie, yet the two actors had never met until this weekend. Egerton gushed over finally coming face-to-face with Hamill at the panel: “Mark was in Kingsman: Secret Service, and we sadly never met and I was heartbroken because — can I swear? — I mean, he’s Luke f—ing Skywalker!”

Egerton visited EW’s video studio after the panel and continued to geek out over meeting the Star Wars star. Watch the full video below:

