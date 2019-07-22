Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Schwartz walked the Comic-Con floor in undercover cosplay

Another Comic-Con, another round of undercover celebrity cosplay.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Schwartz were at the San Diego convention this weekend to promote Disney’s DuckTales, though Miranda pulled double duty for HBO’s His Dark Materials. In any case, both found time to escape their publicity handlers and walk the Comic-Con floor undercover.

As seen in photos and video shared online by Schwartz, Miranda donned a Deadpool suit and his pal wore a Luchador-style wrestling mask.

“Lin and I walked the #ComicCon floor this morning and soaked up all the creativity, love and smells everyone put in the air,” Schwartz tweeted on Saturday. That was all the permission Miranda needed to help share the saga of their cosplay escapades.

“Now it can be told,” he replied.

Another celebrity who decided to go undercover was Jacob Anderson (a.k.a. Raleigh Ritchie). The actor behind Grey Worm on HBO’s Game of Thrones sported a Spider-Man mask during the series’ panel, and he later suited up as Miles Morales. Anderson shared photos he took with various attendees, all of which seemed unaware of his true identity.

“I love SDCC. So much,” he tweeted. “I feel like I’m amongst my people.”

